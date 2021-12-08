Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà presente ai The Game Awards

Un altro sguardo a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà uno dei titoli che vedremo ai The Game Awards, dopo il secondo trailer mostrato al DC FanDome 2021. È molto probabile che a questo punto, potremo vedere finalmente anche il gameplay di questo folle tie-in. In ogni caso, un altro sguardo non farà certo male e ad annunciarlo, è stato lo stesso Creative Director, Sefton Hill, su Twitter.

"Io e la squadra di Rocksteady Studios siamo pronti per immergerci nei Game Awards 2021. Non vediamo l'ora di poter condividere questo caos con tutti voi! Buona fortuna, Geoff!"

I The Game Awards sono forse attesi più per i nuovi annunci e aggiornamenti piuttosto che per i premi in sé, soprattutto quando l'annata non è stata poi così stimolante. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà dunque uno dei titoli in lista, sperando raggiunga la qualità dei precedenti Batman Arkham.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Riguardo l'autore

Marcello Ribuffo

Marcello Ribuffo

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Uncharted 4 e Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta rimossi dal PlayStation Store dopo l'annuncio della collezione

Le versioni digitali di Uncharted per PS4 ora sono disponibili solo in bundle.

15

Marvel's Spider-Man riceve le skin esclusive PS5 No Way Home ma è polemica: Insomniac risponde

I fan di Marvel's Spider-Man che giocano su PS4 non sono contenti.

8

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection per PS5 ha una data di uscita e un nuovo trailer

Ecco quando uscirà la collezione di Uncharted.

4

ARC Raiders mostrato con un teaser ma arriveranno maggiori dettagli molto presto

Dai veterani di Battlefield ecco ARC Raiders.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra nuovo DLC ed un'espansione alla 'God of War' in arrivo per un insider

Succosi contenuti per Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

1

Articoli correlati...

BioShock Isolation in un leak che svelerebbe il logo, dettagli sull'ambientazione open world e sulla storia

I fan di BioShock sono in fermento.

Recensione | The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Dieci anni di miti e leggende

Il Sangue di Drago è tornato!

8

Dragon Ball: The Breakers annunciato a sorpresa. Trailer e primi dettagli di un Dragon Ball molto diverso

Un multiplayer asimmetrico tutto da scoprire, ecco Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

8

'GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition non è il nuovo Cyberpunk 2077, è molto peggio'

GTA: The Definitive Edition mette a rischio l'immagine di Rockstar?

9

Lies of P: l'oscuro souls-like che unisce Bloodborne e Pinocchio nel primo video gameplay

Atmosfere affascinanti e tanto stile, Lies of P è da tenere d'occhio.

3

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza