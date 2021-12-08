Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà presente ai The Game Awards

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà uno dei titoli che vedremo ai The Game Awards, dopo il secondo trailer mostrato al DC FanDome 2021. È molto probabile che a questo punto, potremo vedere finalmente anche il gameplay di questo folle tie-in. In ogni caso, un altro sguardo non farà certo male e ad annunciarlo, è stato lo stesso Creative Director, Sefton Hill, su Twitter.

Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

"Io e la squadra di Rocksteady Studios siamo pronti per immergerci nei Game Awards 2021. Non vediamo l'ora di poter condividere questo caos con tutti voi! Buona fortuna, Geoff!"

I The Game Awards sono forse attesi più per i nuovi annunci e aggiornamenti piuttosto che per i premi in sé, soprattutto quando l'annata non è stata poi così stimolante. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà dunque uno dei titoli in lista, sperando raggiunga la qualità dei precedenti Batman Arkham.