Super Mario Odyssey 2 è in arrivo?

Super Mario Odyssey 2 sarebbe trapelato nel 2019, stando a un vecchio rumor comparso su 4chan. Molti non prestano attenzione alle voci e alle fughe di notizie su 4chan perché la maggior parte non corrispondono al vero. Detto questo, sembra che un post di 4chan del 2019 si stia lentamente avverando.

Due anni fa, qualcuno su 4chan ha parlato del futuro di Mario e del futuro di Sonic the Hedgehog. All'epoca, 4chan faceva girare il nome "Sonic Frontiers" ambientato nelle Starfall Island e questa settimana, ai The Game Awards, è stato rivelato proprio Sonic Frontiers ambientato nelle Starfall Island.

È solo un'ipotesi fortunata? In molti hanno riesaminato il post, che fornirebbe i primi dettagli su un sequel di Super Mario Odyssey.

Secondo il post originale, Super Mario Odyssey 2 vedrebbe la presenza di Luigi e avrebbe 20 location diverse.

Sonic Frontiers may have just leaked Odyssey 2...?



For refence, we know Frontiers was in surveys like this, as that's how the name was first leaked. Based on what the leaker said, it may be the same survey.



Starfall Islands is impossible to just guess. Overall intriguing. https://t.co/G9GKGQNUJY — BulbaSour (@SourBulba) December 11, 2021

Leak: https://t.co/nlZA3NKWPx



This is from 2019. It has a concept for a Sonic online multi-player game, Sonic Frontiers, Mario Odyssey 2 and names for Frontiers they considered (with pics in that order).



Likely a survey gauging customer feedback on concepts from companies. pic.twitter.com/sOQ1TNuZ3Y — BulbaSour (@SourBulba) December 11, 2021

It got a ton of details for Frontiers right and lines up perfectly with other leaks we know are right (but it came before them).



Near impossible to fake. However, apparently surveys like these may throw in fake concepts for games with only 1ish real concepts. — BulbaSour (@SourBulba) December 11, 2021

Ovviamente, bisogna prendere la notizia con la dovuta cautela, dato che si parla di rumor vecchi due anni. In altre parole, potrebbero essere informazioni obsolete non più accurate.

Non resta che attendere eventuali annunci di Nintendo.

Fonte: Comicbook.