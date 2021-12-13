Super Mario Odyssey 2 è in arrivo?

Un rumor del 2019 potrebbe aver anticipato il sequel di Super Mario Odyssey.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 13 dicembre 2021

Super Mario Odyssey 2 sarebbe trapelato nel 2019, stando a un vecchio rumor comparso su 4chan. Molti non prestano attenzione alle voci e alle fughe di notizie su 4chan perché la maggior parte non corrispondono al vero. Detto questo, sembra che un post di 4chan del 2019 si stia lentamente avverando.

Due anni fa, qualcuno su 4chan ha parlato del futuro di Mario e del futuro di Sonic the Hedgehog. All'epoca, 4chan faceva girare il nome "Sonic Frontiers" ambientato nelle Starfall Island e questa settimana, ai The Game Awards, è stato rivelato proprio Sonic Frontiers ambientato nelle Starfall Island.

È solo un'ipotesi fortunata? In molti hanno riesaminato il post, che fornirebbe i primi dettagli su un sequel di Super Mario Odyssey.

Secondo il post originale, Super Mario Odyssey 2 vedrebbe la presenza di Luigi e avrebbe 20 location diverse.

Ovviamente, bisogna prendere la notizia con la dovuta cautela, dato che si parla di rumor vecchi due anni. In altre parole, potrebbero essere informazioni obsolete non più accurate.

Non resta che attendere eventuali annunci di Nintendo.

Fonte: Comicbook.

