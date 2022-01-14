Switch domina la classifica hardware e software in Giappone, Top30 composta da soli giochi Nintendo

Altra settimana e altro dominio Nintendo Switch in Giappone. Famitsu ha pubblicato i dati hardware e software della settimana che va dal 3 al 9 gennaio e - sicuramente non è una sorpresa - la console ibrida è ancora la regina indiscussa delle vendite.

Per quanto riguarda l'hardware, la famiglia Switch ha venduto 148.690 unità, la famiglia PlayStation 5 ha venduto 10.677 unità, la famiglia Xbox Series X/S ha venduto 263 unità e la famiglia PlayStation 4 ha venduto 15 unità. Come abbiamo sottolineato più e più volte, ricordiamo che le console next-gen faticano ancora ad essere trovate. Ecco la classifica.

Switch OLED Model - 79,217 (944,983) Switch - 40,251 (17,838,225) Switch Lite - 29,222 (4,480,910) PlayStation 5 - 8,815 (1,077,994) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,862 (202,695) New 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) - 609 (1,180,225) Xbox Series X - 185 (73,846) Xbox Series S - 78 (55,598) PlayStation 4 - 15 (7,819,260)

Non finisce qui: Famitsu ha anche condiviso la Top30 dei giochi più venduti sempre nella settimana presa in esame e tutti sono per Nintendo Switch. A dimostrazione del fatto che la console ibrida è un vero e proprio successo nel Sol Levante (e non solo). Ecco l'elenco.

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 45,874 (771,575) [NSW] Pokemon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente - 41,354 (2,435,326) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 32,232 (4,356,115) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 32,195 (4,694,959) [NSW] Minecraft - 22,110 (2,462,537) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 20,747 (212,533) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 20,634 (7,137,066) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 18,069 (2,560,615) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 17,875 (3,034,374) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 10,510 (899,167) [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 10,107 (4,287,629) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 9,237 (996,106) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 7,326 (1,928,957) [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 6,649 (4,011,194) [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - 6,300 (62,554) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass - 5,836 (54,794) [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion - 5,831 (59,151) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - 5,746 (684,363) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - 5,559 (49,822) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 5,298 (1,142,975) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 5,145 (1,187,080) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 4,814 (2,313,579) [NSW] Super Mario Party - 4,812 (2,050,897) [NSW] Human Fall Flat - 4,794 (225,288) [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! - 4,709 (113,204) [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version - 4,255 (668,935) [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection - 3,688 (195,525) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - 3,682 (174,957) [NSW] New Pokemon Snap - 3,291 (322,645) [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - 3,280 (173,923)

Fonte: Gematsu