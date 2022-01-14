Switch domina la classifica hardware e software in Giappone, Top30 composta da soli giochi Nintendo

Ennesimo record per Switch.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Altra settimana e altro dominio Nintendo Switch in Giappone. Famitsu ha pubblicato i dati hardware e software della settimana che va dal 3 al 9 gennaio e - sicuramente non è una sorpresa - la console ibrida è ancora la regina indiscussa delle vendite.

Per quanto riguarda l'hardware, la famiglia Switch ha venduto 148.690 unità, la famiglia PlayStation 5 ha venduto 10.677 unità, la famiglia Xbox Series X/S ha venduto 263 unità e la famiglia PlayStation 4 ha venduto 15 unità. Come abbiamo sottolineato più e più volte, ricordiamo che le console next-gen faticano ancora ad essere trovate. Ecco la classifica.

  1. Switch OLED Model - 79,217 (944,983)
  2. Switch - 40,251 (17,838,225)
  3. Switch Lite - 29,222 (4,480,910)
  4. PlayStation 5 - 8,815 (1,077,994)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,862 (202,695)
  6. New 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) - 609 (1,180,225)
  7. Xbox Series X - 185 (73,846)
  8. Xbox Series S - 78 (55,598)
  9. PlayStation 4 - 15 (7,819,260)

Non finisce qui: Famitsu ha anche condiviso la Top30 dei giochi più venduti sempre nella settimana presa in esame e tutti sono per Nintendo Switch. A dimostrazione del fatto che la console ibrida è un vero e proprio successo nel Sol Levante (e non solo). Ecco l'elenco.

  1. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 45,874 (771,575)
  2. [NSW] Pokemon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente - 41,354 (2,435,326)
  3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 32,232 (4,356,115)
  4. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 32,195 (4,694,959)
  5. [NSW] Minecraft - 22,110 (2,462,537)
  6. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 20,747 (212,533)
  7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 20,634 (7,137,066)
  8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 18,069 (2,560,615)
  9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 17,875 (3,034,374)
  10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 10,510 (899,167)
  11. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 10,107 (4,287,629)
  12. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 9,237 (996,106)
  13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 7,326 (1,928,957)
  14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 6,649 (4,011,194)
  15. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - 6,300 (62,554)
  16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass - 5,836 (54,794)
  17. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion - 5,831 (59,151)
  18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - 5,746 (684,363)
  19. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - 5,559 (49,822)
  20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 5,298 (1,142,975)
  21. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 5,145 (1,187,080)
  22. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 4,814 (2,313,579)
  23. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 4,812 (2,050,897)
  24. [NSW] Human Fall Flat - 4,794 (225,288)
  25. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! - 4,709 (113,204)
  26. [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version - 4,255 (668,935)
  27. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection - 3,688 (195,525)
  28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - 3,682 (174,957)
  29. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap - 3,291 (322,645)
  30. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - 3,280 (173,923)

Fonte: Gematsu

