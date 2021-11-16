The Game Awards 2021: svelate le nomination per il Game of the Year e tutte le categorie!

Ecco la lista delle nomination dei The Game Awards 2021.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 16 novembre 2021

Come annunciato, abbiamo le nomination dei The Game Awards 2021 in un anno particolare, fatto di innumerevoli rinvii e di mancanza di bombe effettive a livello produttivo. Non per questo è stato un anno da buttare: titoli come Deathloop, Returnal, It Takes Two o il neo arrivato Forza Horizon 5 hanno detto loro, senza dimenticare Resident Evil Village.

Ecco le nomination principali:

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Score

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Action/Adventure

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Action

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • Best Art Direction
  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

L'evento andrà in onda nella notte tra il 9 e 10 dicembre, alle 2:00 del mattino. Sul sito The Game Awards avrete modo di vedere l'intera lista.

