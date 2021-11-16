The Game Awards 2021: svelate le nomination per il Game of the Year e tutte le categorie!

Come annunciato, abbiamo le nomination dei The Game Awards 2021 in un anno particolare, fatto di innumerevoli rinvii e di mancanza di bombe effettive a livello produttivo. Non per questo è stato un anno da buttare: titoli come Deathloop, Returnal, It Takes Two o il neo arrivato Forza Horizon 5 hanno detto loro, senza dimenticare Resident Evil Village.

Ecco le nomination principali:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Score

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

L'evento andrà in onda nella notte tra il 9 e 10 dicembre, alle 2:00 del mattino. Sul sito The Game Awards avrete modo di vedere l'intera lista.