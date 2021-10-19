The Last of Us di HBO mostra Joel, Ellie e Tess in nuove immagini e video dal set

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey e Anna Torv durante le riprese di The Last of Us.

Lo show televisivo The Last of Us di HBO sta attualmente continuando le riprese in Canada.

Di recente, molti video e immagini dal set sono stati pubblicati sui social media, documentando il processo delle riprese e mostrando Pedro Pascal nei panni di Joel e Bella Ramsey in quelli di Ellie.

Alcuni dei set sono modellati su Boston, dove inizia l'originale The Last of Us. Le immagini e i video sono disponibili qui sotto, raccolti da The Last Of Us News su Twitter.

La prima immagine ufficiale della serie TV The Last of Us di HBO è stata pubblicata alla fine di settembre come parte della celebrazione di Naughty Dog del The Last of Us Day.

Lo scrittore Craig Mazin ha detto che lo show televisivo The Last of Us seguirà la storia del gioco originale, anche se ha anche assicurato ai fan che lo show non sarà una rivisitazione esatta del gioco.

