The Last of Us di HBO mostra Joel, Ellie e Tess in nuove immagini e video dal set

Lo show televisivo The Last of Us di HBO sta attualmente continuando le riprese in Canada.

Di recente, molti video e immagini dal set sono stati pubblicati sui social media, documentando il processo delle riprese e mostrando Pedro Pascal nei panni di Joel e Bella Ramsey in quelli di Ellie.

Alcuni dei set sono modellati su Boston, dove inizia l'originale The Last of Us. Le immagini e i video sono disponibili qui sotto, raccolti da The Last Of Us News su Twitter.

Looks like this is another Boston set. #TheLastofUs



? jickay | Reddit https://t.co/OfYJJ1cRpF pic.twitter.com/8F0wGuuGF7 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 17, 2021

Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Anna Torv (Tess) on the set of #TheLastofUs. pic.twitter.com/ok3GO5zh53 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 16, 2021

#TheLastofUs set on the Memorial flyover in Calgary, CA.



? ProducePrincess | Reddit pic.twitter.com/xaafshN723 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 16, 2021

Joel, Ellie and Tess. That's it. That's the tweet.pic.twitter.com/hEDGgSoq6n — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 16, 2021

La prima immagine ufficiale della serie TV The Last of Us di HBO è stata pubblicata alla fine di settembre come parte della celebrazione di Naughty Dog del The Last of Us Day.

Lo scrittore Craig Mazin ha detto che lo show televisivo The Last of Us seguirà la storia del gioco originale, anche se ha anche assicurato ai fan che lo show non sarà una rivisitazione esatta del gioco.

Fonte: Gamespot.