The Last of Us di HBO: Neil Druckmann ha concluso il suo lavoro sulla serie TV

Il creatore di The Last of Us ringrazia tutti e torna nel suo studio.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Le riprese della serie di The Last of Us targata HBO sono iniziate settimane fa e stanno procedendo. A tal proposito, Neil Druckmann ha annunciato di aver terminato il suo lavoro sulle riprese.

Tramite il suo account Twitter, Druckmann ha rivelato che il suo tempo nelle riprese di The Last of Us è già terminato. Ricordiamo che Druckmann sarà uno dei 5 registi che saranno responsabili di diversi capitoli della prima stagione di The Last of Us, ma non sappiamo ancora quanti saranno i capitoli su cui lavorerà ancora Druckmann.

Nel suo messaggio, Druckmann ha colto l'occasione per salutare Alberta, in Canada, dove si stanno svolgendo le riprese di The Last of Us. Ha anche rivelato che tornerà al suo studio Naughty Dog per lavorare su nuovi progetti. "Il mio tempo in Canada è giunto al termine. Alla migliore troupe televisiva del mondo: grazie per l'incredibile lavoro, per la passione e per avermi fatto sentire così benvenuto. Mi mancherete terribilmente! Sono entusiasta di tornare a Naughty Dog (e ad un clima più caldo)", sono state le parole che Druckmann ha condiviso sul suo account Twitter.

Il mese scorso, Naughty Dog ha pubblicato la prima foto ufficiale che mostra Joel ed Ellie in costume, anche se solo di spalle. La co-protagonista di The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, interpreterà Ellie, mentre Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog è co-autore della serie HBO e sarà il regista di alcuni episodi, come sottolineato dal tweet di oggi.

Fonte: GameRant

