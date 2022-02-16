The Last of Us di HBO 'non deluderà i fan del gioco', parola di Pedro Pascal

L'attore afferma che la serie TV di The Last of Us è destinata a stupire.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

The Last of Us della HBO sembra destinato a stupire visto che anche Pedro Pascal, che interpreta Joel, rassicura i fan desiderosi e i nuovi spettatori, affermando di essere certo che la serie TV riuscirà ad essere accolta calorosamente da ambo le parti.

Durante un'intervista con la rivista tedesca Neelix, Pascal ha cercato di fugare ogni dubbio dei fan. Nell'intervista quando gli è stato chiesto cosa accadrà dopo la sua carriera, Pascal ha discusso della sua eccitazione nel interpretare Joel nell'adattamento televisivo di The Last of Us. "Le riprese sono già iniziate ed è così divertente e qualcosa di completamente nuovo per me e una grande opportunità per mostrare ai miei fan un lato diverso di me".

L'intervistatore ha posto a Pascal la seguente domanda: le aspettative dei fan sono un peso enorme per l'adattamento televisivo? Pascal ha risposto "Penso che l'adattamento sia più che in grado di competere con il gioco. Non ho assolutamente dubbi sul fatto che non deluderemo i fan e i nuovi spettatori".

Per adesso non c'è ancora traccia di un trailer per la serie TV di The Last of Us e nemmeno una data di uscita. Ai fan non resta che attendere ancora.

Fonte: IGN

