The Last of Us Parte III: la bozza della sceneggiatura sarebbe pronta. Nuovi rumor sul multiplayer di The Last of Us

Stando agli ultimi rumor emersi, la bozza della sceneggiatura di The Last of Us Parte III sarebbe pronta. Ma oltre a questo, sembra siano emerse anche interessanti informazioni sul multiplayer di The Last of Us.

Le ultime indiscrezioni provengono dall'insider Oops Leaks. L'utente ha pubblicato diversi tweet in cui si parla del futuro di TLOU, partendo dal multiplayer.

"E' stato progettato come un Battle Royale ma è stato completamente riavviato. Descritto come un mix di Tarkov e The Division con modalità aggiuntive ispirate all'originale Factions. Dovrebbe essere un'esperienza F2P che arriverà prima su PS5 e poi su PC".

Inoltre, secondo Oops Leaks Naughty Dog starebbe lavorando a una nuova IP. "Il prossimo grande titolo per giocatore singolo. Neil Druckmann non sarebbe coinvolto. Il progetto dovrebbe avere un'ambientazione fantasy. Attualmente sarebbe in piena produzione".

Infine, The Last of Us Parte III: "la bozza della sceneggiatura sarebbe pronta, ma lo studio è impegnato nello sviluppo dei suddetti progetti. È possibile che lo sviluppo inizi più velocemente del previsto a causa dell'espansione dello studio".

NAUGHTY DOG



TLOU Online Game



Planned as a Battle Royale but got completely rebooted. Described as a mix of Tarkov and Division with additional modes inspired by the original Factions MP. Single-player-like experience in online game. F2P, first on PS5 with further release on PC. pic.twitter.com/VyY7riRFjL — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) March 31, 2022

The Last of Us Part III



Nothing but official statements from the studio, the outline of the script is ready, but the studio is engrossed in the development of the aforementioned projects. It is possible that development will begin faster than expected due to studio's expansion. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) March 31, 2022

Siamo nel fumoso mondo dei rumor, quindi la notizia deve essere presa con la dovuta cautela. In altre notizie, abbiamo appreso che Naughty Dog starebbe lavorando al remake del primo The Last of Us.

