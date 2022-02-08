Il primo amato The Last of Us uscito per PS3 dovrebbe tornare in un remake su PS5 ma, al momento, non sono state ancora condivise notizie ufficiali sul possibile gioco.

Tuttavia, da tempo si parla di un remake del primo TLOU e, sappiamo che Naughty Dog è al lavoro su diversi giochi.

Ora, è il leaker Foxy che potrebbe aver svelato qualche dettaglio in più sul remake attraverso Twitter. Secondo il leaker, The Last of Us Remake per PS5 avrà una grafica incredibile e una storia più lunga.

"Sebbene non sia stato annunciato ufficialmente da Sony PlayStation, si dice che The Last of Us REMAKE migliori notevolmente la trama originale, sarà più lungo e presenterà una fedeltà visiva che supera di gran lunga la bellezza di TLOU2".

.



Although not officially announced by Sony PlayStation, #TheLastofUsREMAKE is said to greatly improve on the originals plot, it'll be longer, and features visual fidelity that far exceeds the beauty of TLOU2.#PS5 — Foxy (@foxygames_uk) February 6, 2022

In un tweet successivo, Foxy afferma che ND potrebbe introdurre dei nuovi personaggi.

Siamo nel mondo delle indiscrezioni, quindi la notizia deve essere presa con la dovuta cautela in attesa di eventuali annunci ufficiali. Sicuramente, nel caso in cui venisse confermato il remake, ND sfrutterà le potenzialità di PS5, ma fino a quando non arriverà un comunicato ufficiale dobbiamo classificare quanto emerso come rumor.

Fonte: Twitter.