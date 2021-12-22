The Wolf Among Us 2 e The Expanse: Telltale Games promette novità a breve

Telltale Games ha condiviso un messaggio su Twitter che delinea cosa aspettarsi dalle prossime uscite dell'azienda.

Lo schema rivela che ulteriori informazioni su The Wolf Among Us 2, che è stato annunciato anni fa, verranno rivelate il prossimo anno.

Ai The Game Awards del 2021, la società ha annunciato che sta collaborando con Deck Nine Games per realizzare The Expanse: A Telltale Series, un gioco basato sull'omonimo programma TV/streaming su Amazon Prime. Il testo specifica che ulteriori informazioni saranno rivelate nel prossimo numero di Game Informer, più specificamente nel numero #342.

END OF 2021 UPDATE:



It's been a busy year and things are only going to get more exciting from here. Thanks for being with us on this adventure so far - and we can't wait for what's next.



Have a happy, healthy rest of the holiday season and see all you folks in 2022! pic.twitter.com/D7vzArpfBN — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 21, 2021

The Expanse è uno show di fantascienza che si svolge in un lontano futuro in cui l'umanità si è stabilita nelle zone più lontane dello spazio. Le tre grandi potenze del Sistema Solare sono in una guerra fredda tra loro che si avvicina a un conflitto totale. The Expanse di Telltale sembra svolgersi nello stesso universo dello show, ma non è noto se più eventi della storia o altri personaggi dello show saranno coinvolti nel gioco.

Fonte: Gamepur.