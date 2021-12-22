The Wolf Among Us 2 e The Expanse: Telltale Games promette novità a breve

I fan possono aspettarsi aggiornamenti per The Wolf Among Us 2 e The Expanse.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 22 dicembre 2021

Telltale Games ha condiviso un messaggio su Twitter che delinea cosa aspettarsi dalle prossime uscite dell'azienda.

Lo schema rivela che ulteriori informazioni su The Wolf Among Us 2, che è stato annunciato anni fa, verranno rivelate il prossimo anno.

Ai The Game Awards del 2021, la società ha annunciato che sta collaborando con Deck Nine Games per realizzare The Expanse: A Telltale Series, un gioco basato sull'omonimo programma TV/streaming su Amazon Prime. Il testo specifica che ulteriori informazioni saranno rivelate nel prossimo numero di Game Informer, più specificamente nel numero #342.

The Expanse è uno show di fantascienza che si svolge in un lontano futuro in cui l'umanità si è stabilita nelle zone più lontane dello spazio. Le tre grandi potenze del Sistema Solare sono in una guerra fredda tra loro che si avvicina a un conflitto totale. The Expanse di Telltale sembra svolgersi nello stesso universo dello show, ma non è noto se più eventi della storia o altri personaggi dello show saranno coinvolti nel gioco.

Fonte: Gamepur.

