The Wolf Among Us 2 si mostrerà in un nuovissimo trailer domani, ecco tutti i dettagli

Negli ultimi tempi, molte novità del settore hanno suscitato l'interesse di tutti i giocatori, con grandi titoli in arrivo. Tuttavia, uno dei giochi che ha sorpreso è The Wolf Among Us 2: recentemente è stato confermato che un nuovo trailer verrà mostrato domani, mercoledì 9 febbraio, assieme ad un filmato dietro le quinte.

Attraverso Twitter, il presentatore dei The Games Awards Geoff Keighley, ha pubblicato la notizia con l'evento in questione, che avrà luogo mercoledì 9 febbraio alle 19:00 (orario italiano). All'evento potremo goderci un nuovo trailer del tanto atteso gioco, insieme ad immagini del dietro le quinte che lasceranno senza dubbio i fan del primo capitolo a bocca aperta.

L'evento sarà ospitato dallo stesso Geoff Keighley e sarà trasmesso in streaming sui canali YouTube e Twitch ufficiali del presentatore e dello studio. Nonostante la durata o il tema del trailer non sia stato ancora confermato, è una buona notizia per i fan che da tempo chiedono notizie sullo sviluppo di The Wolf Among Us 2.

Wednesday, it's finally time: Greetings from Fabletown!



You?re invited to join me for a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2



Streaming live Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT on Twitch and YouTube#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/GoBIUWutMn — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Manca poco quindi per poter finalmente conoscere nuove notizie sul gioco e, perché no, la data del tanto atteso lancio, che potrebbe essere proprio questo 2022. Restate sintonizzati con noi per tutti i dettagli.

Fonte: PushSquare