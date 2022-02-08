The Wolf Among Us 2 si mostrerà in un nuovissimo trailer domani, ecco tutti i dettagli

Finalmente uno sguardo a The Wolf Among Us 2.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Negli ultimi tempi, molte novità del settore hanno suscitato l'interesse di tutti i giocatori, con grandi titoli in arrivo. Tuttavia, uno dei giochi che ha sorpreso è The Wolf Among Us 2: recentemente è stato confermato che un nuovo trailer verrà mostrato domani, mercoledì 9 febbraio, assieme ad un filmato dietro le quinte.

Attraverso Twitter, il presentatore dei The Games Awards Geoff Keighley, ha pubblicato la notizia con l'evento in questione, che avrà luogo mercoledì 9 febbraio alle 19:00 (orario italiano). All'evento potremo goderci un nuovo trailer del tanto atteso gioco, insieme ad immagini del dietro le quinte che lasceranno senza dubbio i fan del primo capitolo a bocca aperta.

L'evento sarà ospitato dallo stesso Geoff Keighley e sarà trasmesso in streaming sui canali YouTube e Twitch ufficiali del presentatore e dello studio. Nonostante la durata o il tema del trailer non sia stato ancora confermato, è una buona notizia per i fan che da tempo chiedono notizie sullo sviluppo di The Wolf Among Us 2.

Manca poco quindi per poter finalmente conoscere nuove notizie sul gioco e, perché no, la data del tanto atteso lancio, che potrebbe essere proprio questo 2022. Restate sintonizzati con noi per tutti i dettagli.

Fonte: PushSquare

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

