Twitch: Valkyrae lancia la propria linea di prodotti per il viso tra diverse polemiche

La famosissima streamer di Twitch è testimonial di una serie di cosmetici.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Valkyrae ha annunciato recentemente il lancio della sua nuova linea di prodotti per la cura della pelle, RFLCT. Secondo quanto riportato il progetto era in sviluppo da oltre due anni e afferma di proteggere gli utenti dai danni alla pelle causati dall'esposizione alla luce blu dei monitor.

RFLCT è ora disponibile per l'acquisto online. I prodotti includono un detergente per il viso, una crema scudo idratante, un trattamento in gel e altro ancora. Gli articoli in vendita sono chiaramente rivolti ai giocatori, affermando che il prodotto è per chiunque utilizzi uno schermo per molto tempo durante il giorno.

Questa strategia di marketing non è passata inosservata ed ha causato alcune polemiche, legate al fatto che in realtà diversi studi indicano che l'impatto della luce dei monitor su pelle e occhi è minimo. Ad esempio, come riporta il Dr. Ludger Kolbe, capo scienziato di fotobiologia presso il gruppo di ricerca di Beiersdorf, "la quantità di luce blu artificiale emessa durante l'uso convenzionale di dispositivi elettronici non è neanche lontanamente sufficiente per innescare effetti dannosi sulla pelle" e che "rispetto alla le emissioni della luce blu naturale del sole, quelle della luce blu artificiale sono praticamente impercettibili".

Quello che fa particolarmente storcere il naso ai fan è che sul sito ufficiale di questa linea cosmetica si legge: "Non siamo responsabili se le informazioni rese disponibili su questo sito non sono accurate, complete o aggiornate". Non solo, ma il giorno del lancio di questi prodotti Valkyrae ha dichiarato di aver speso due anni assieme ai ricercatori per creare una formula adatta per chi spende troppo tempo al PC, salvo poi cancellare un altro tweet in cui si è detta "confusa" da quanto condiviso.

Dall'annuncio della sua linea in moltissimi hanno risposto positivamente a questa campagna, ma altri hanno riportato, come potete vedere qui sopra, studi scientifici che affermano il contrario da quanto detto dal sito web.

Per adesso Valkyrae non ha ancora fatto nessun commento.

Fonte: Eurogamer

Vai ai commenti (0)

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Xbox Game Pass prima piccola 'crisi'? La crescita di abbonati rallenta ed è sotto le aspettative di Xbox

Frena la crescita di Xbox Game Pass.

56

Apple: il panno per la pulizia da €25 è già sold out!

Gli utenti Apple dovranno attendere fino alla fine di novembre.

18

PS5 nuovo aggiornamento di sistema disponibile. Il firmware 21.02-04.03.00

Ecco quello che fa l'update di PS5.

1

Facebook potrebbe presto cambiare nome per trasformarsi in un metaverso

Il CEO di Facebook Mark Zuckerberg potrebbe svelare il nuovo nome entro questo mese.

4

Microsoft e Nvidia hanno completato la più grande intelligenza artificiale al mondo

La nuova IA di Microsoft e Nvidia imita il linguaggio umano.

Articoli correlati...

Xbox Game Pass prima piccola 'crisi'? La crescita di abbonati rallenta ed è sotto le aspettative di Xbox

Frena la crescita di Xbox Game Pass.

56

PS5 interrompe il record di 33 mesi consecutivi di Switch ed è la console più venduta negli USA!

Un successo PS5.

32

Twitch e oltre! Amouranth è stata bannata contemporaneamente anche da Instagram e TikTok

La celebre streamer Amouranth riceve il ban da Twitch, Instagram e TikTok allo stesso momento.

55

God of War del 2018 è il miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi per i lettori di IGN

God of War batte GTA V e tutti gli altri.

20

Activision Blizzard: 'a un colloquio mi chiesero se mi piacesse essere penetrata e quando era stata l'ultima volta'

La terribile testimonianza di una esperta di cybersecurity.

107

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza