Twitch: Valkyrae lancia la propria linea di prodotti per il viso tra diverse polemiche

Valkyrae ha annunciato recentemente il lancio della sua nuova linea di prodotti per la cura della pelle, RFLCT. Secondo quanto riportato il progetto era in sviluppo da oltre due anni e afferma di proteggere gli utenti dai danni alla pelle causati dall'esposizione alla luce blu dei monitor.

RFLCT è ora disponibile per l'acquisto online. I prodotti includono un detergente per il viso, una crema scudo idratante, un trattamento in gel e altro ancora. Gli articoli in vendita sono chiaramente rivolti ai giocatori, affermando che il prodotto è per chiunque utilizzi uno schermo per molto tempo durante il giorno.

Questa strategia di marketing non è passata inosservata ed ha causato alcune polemiche, legate al fatto che in realtà diversi studi indicano che l'impatto della luce dei monitor su pelle e occhi è minimo. Ad esempio, come riporta il Dr. Ludger Kolbe, capo scienziato di fotobiologia presso il gruppo di ricerca di Beiersdorf, "la quantità di luce blu artificiale emessa durante l'uso convenzionale di dispositivi elettronici non è neanche lontanamente sufficiente per innescare effetti dannosi sulla pelle" e che "rispetto alla le emissioni della luce blu naturale del sole, quelle della luce blu artificiale sono praticamente impercettibili".

#WTFisBLPF? We created BLPF? [Blue Light Prevention Factor] to boost your skin's defense against blue light. Packed with vitamins and polyphenols, BLPF? combats cell damage caused by blue light and other free radicals. #RFLCT. Learn more at https://t.co/HwTcAkMlyf pic.twitter.com/W54Mx8t2Nm — RFLCT (@RFLCT_skin) October 19, 2021

Quello che fa particolarmente storcere il naso ai fan è che sul sito ufficiale di questa linea cosmetica si legge: "Non siamo responsabili se le informazioni rese disponibili su questo sito non sono accurate, complete o aggiornate". Non solo, ma il giorno del lancio di questi prodotti Valkyrae ha dichiarato di aver speso due anni assieme ai ricercatori per creare una formula adatta per chi spende troppo tempo al PC, salvo poi cancellare un altro tweet in cui si è detta "confusa" da quanto condiviso.

i can't stop crying.. this has been a long journey with my team; testing, samples, meetings, chemists & Claudia Poccia teaching/guiding me through the skincare industry. this is just the beginning! i wish my dad was here for this. im beyond happy & hope i made my community proud — rae?? (@Valkyrae) October 19, 2021

After backlash on her new skincare collection known as RFLCT, Valkyrae is expected to possibly speak up on the matter today. pic.twitter.com/egbKjFnH1v — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 20, 2021

I?m sorry but the research behind this whole thing is hilarious and kinda misleading ? especially blue light mainly effects the eyes so the whole skin protection is a scam — Meevochu (@Meevochu) October 19, 2021

Really curious how this #RFLCT thing will play out.



I?m proud of Rae for branching into such a large industry, but I kind of feel like they took advantage of her to push a product with little scientific backing; to a young adult demographic no less. Kids don?t need anti-aging ? — Lauren (@MsTeamKK) October 20, 2021

Rachel, there is no, peer reviewed literature, clinically assessing the damaging effects of blue light on the skin, and certainly none presented by rflct.Your company designs trademarks aimed to fool the average consumer into believing that the product is based on genuine science — bruce u (@OFFICIAL_BRUCEU) October 19, 2021

Dall'annuncio della sua linea in moltissimi hanno risposto positivamente a questa campagna, ma altri hanno riportato, come potete vedere qui sopra, studi scientifici che affermano il contrario da quanto detto dal sito web.

Per adesso Valkyrae non ha ancora fatto nessun commento.

Fonte: Eurogamer