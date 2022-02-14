Until Dawn Remake in via di sviluppo per PS5?

Supermassive Games sta attualmente lavorando a The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, anche se una data di uscita e le piattaforme devono ancora essere annunciate. Mentre lo sviluppatore sembra continuare con la serie horror, si dice che stia anche lavorando a un remake di Until Dawn.

Questo è quanto dice l'utente Twitter AccountNGT, noto per aver fatto trapelare screenshot di Star Wars Eclipse prima del suo annuncio ufficiale, su Twitter. L'utente ha affermato: "Da quello che ho sentito da diverse fonti separate, oltre ai loro nuovi giochi, Supermassive Games starebbe lavorando a un remake di Until Dawn già da qualche tempo e arriverà su console di ultima generazione". La dicitura sembra indicare che non arriverà su PC ma solo su PS5, ma è troppo presto per dirlo.

C'è anche la questione della proprietà dell'IP. Until Dawn è stato pubblicato nel 2015 per PS4 con Sony come editore ed è stato sviluppato su Decima Engine di Guerrilla Games. Forse Supermassive Games sta cercando di rifare il gioco senza Decima, ma non è noto se abbia acquisito i diritti IP da Sony o meno.

From what I've heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project. pic.twitter.com/6G31UwA4ns — AccountNGT (@accngt) February 13, 2022

Ad ogni modo, prendete questa notizia con le dovute precauzioni in quanto non c'è ancora nulla di certo.

Fonte: PlayStation Life Style