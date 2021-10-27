Warner Bros Multiversus sembra realtà e il roster leak tra Batman, Gandalf e Shaggy è fuori di testa

Dopo lo strano leak che vedeva Warner Bros. registrare un nuovo marchio chiamato Multiversus, le notizie sembravano essere sparite ma non la fantasia dei fan. Questo picchiaduro in stile Smash Bros. e in sviluppo a quanto pare presso NetherRealm (autori di Mortal Kombat e Injustice) dovrebbe avere un roster molto particolare, contando ad esempio su Shaggy da Scooby Doo, Mad Max, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flinstone e tanti altri. Insomma, ci sarebbe da ridere.

y?all thought I was lying, huh?



Warner Bros Multiversus



Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons



-Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

Ma dopo rumor, sembra esista una certezza, grazie a hungrybox, che via Twitter ha pubblicato un'immagine di quella che sembra essere la schermata di selezione del personaggio, con icone che identificano lo stile di combattimento. Possiamo vedere Stephen Universe, Rick & Morty e Bugs Bunny tra gli altri.

Sembra essere attendibile, considerato che il suo video YouTube è stato appena bloccato per motivi di copyright. Insomma, sembra che il folle Warner Bros Multiversus, esista davvero. Da ulteriori rumor, appare che si tratterà di un free to play, con personaggi interamente doppiati. Spunta anche il primo DLC, dedicato LeBron James, star dell'ultimo Space Jam.