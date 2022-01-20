Xbox e Activision Blizzard: la reazione dei dipendenti della società dopo l'accordo

Lo staff di Activision Blizzard commenta l'acquisizione da parte di Xbox.

Dopo la notizia che Microsoft sta acquisendo Activision Blizzard, i dipendenti hanno iniziato a parlare apertamente sui social media.

ABK Worker's Alliance - un gruppo di dipendenti che sta spingendo per una revisione totale della compagnia - ha affermato che la notizia dell'acquisizione è "sorprendente" ma "non ha cambiato gli obiettivi di ABK Worker's Alliance".

Da allora, altri dipendenti di Activision Blizzard hanno condiviso le loro opinioni.

Gran parte delle critiche si sono concentrate sui commenti del CEO Bobby Kotick riguardo il calo dei prezzi delle azioni. In un'intervista con GamesBeat, ha affermato che il calo del prezzo delle azioni era dovuto principalmente ai rinvii di Overwatch 2 e Diablo 4, piuttosto che alla causa per molestie sessuali in corso.

Da allora i dipendenti di Activision Blizzard hanno criticato i commenti e hanno suggerito che i rinvii fossero legati a questioni culturali dell'azienda. "Mi stai prendendo in giro adesso?" ha detto la senior UI engineer utente Valentine Powell. "Questo è come gettare gli sviluppatori sotto un autobus piuttosto che assumersi la responsabilità della cultura che ha contribuito a promuovere".

"Ehi Bobby, ricordi quando ti sei presentato a tutti noi e hai detto: 'Non ci sono aspettative per un appuntamento, rendilo semplicemente fantastico'? Perché NOI sicuramente lo ricordiamo", ha detto un product manager con il nome utente SarawynDawnstar. "Nessuno di noi cadrà nella continua incapacità di assumersi le responsabilità."

L'artista di Arkane Sadie Boyd ha dato il benvenuto ai suoi nuovi colleghi Activision Blizzard, con un commento decisamente duro nei confronti di Bobby Kotick.

Altrove ci sono state alcune reazioni positive all'acquisizione. Kate Anderson, del team di controllo qualità di Activision, ha fatto eco al sentimento di ABK Worker's Alliance. "ABK Worker's Alliance continuerà a sostenere i dipendenti, indipendentemente da chi sia la nostra leadership", ha affermato. "Che si tratti di Bobby Kotick o Phil Spencer, continueremo ad affrontare i problemi che vediamo nell'industria dei videogiochi".

Daniel Duffin, associate test analyst su Hearthstone, ha dichiarato: "non vedo l'ora che Microsoft sostituisca [Bobby Kotick] e il resto del consiglio con persone competenti e non complici".

Anche Dana Pull, senior test analyst, sembra fiduciosa: "la notizia è ancora completamente surreale ed è stato strano provare qualcosa di simile alla speranza dopo così tanto tempo al buio."

