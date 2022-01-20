Xbox e Activision Blizzard: la reazione dei dipendenti della società dopo l'accordo

Dopo la notizia che Microsoft sta acquisendo Activision Blizzard, i dipendenti hanno iniziato a parlare apertamente sui social media.

ABK Worker's Alliance - un gruppo di dipendenti che sta spingendo per una revisione totale della compagnia - ha affermato che la notizia dell'acquisizione è "sorprendente" ma "non ha cambiato gli obiettivi di ABK Worker's Alliance".

Da allora, altri dipendenti di Activision Blizzard hanno condiviso le loro opinioni.

Gran parte delle critiche si sono concentrate sui commenti del CEO Bobby Kotick riguardo il calo dei prezzi delle azioni. In un'intervista con GamesBeat, ha affermato che il calo del prezzo delle azioni era dovuto principalmente ai rinvii di Overwatch 2 e Diablo 4, piuttosto che alla causa per molestie sessuali in corso.

The news of Activision's acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Worker's Alliance. (1/6) — ABetterABK ? ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) January 18, 2022

Da allora i dipendenti di Activision Blizzard hanno criticato i commenti e hanno suggerito che i rinvii fossero legati a questioni culturali dell'azienda. "Mi stai prendendo in giro adesso?" ha detto la senior UI engineer utente Valentine Powell. "Questo è come gettare gli sviluppatori sotto un autobus piuttosto che assumersi la responsabilità della cultura che ha contribuito a promuovere".

I just cannot with this. Are you kidding me right now? Throwing gamedevs under the bus rather taking responsibility for the culture he helped to foster. https://t.co/mCbPY2ri2v — Valentine Powell ?????????? (@valentine_irl) January 19, 2022

"Ehi Bobby, ricordi quando ti sei presentato a tutti noi e hai detto: 'Non ci sono aspettative per un appuntamento, rendilo semplicemente fantastico'? Perché NOI sicuramente lo ricordiamo", ha detto un product manager con il nome utente SarawynDawnstar. "Nessuno di noi cadrà nella continua incapacità di assumersi le responsabilità."

Whaaat? Hey Bobby, remember when you showed up at our all-hands and said, ?There are no expectations for a date, just make it great?? Because WE sure as hell remember. ? Not a single one of us is going to fall for your gaslighting and continued failure to take responsibility. https://t.co/kywIfCLRwW — ? ????s??? ? (@SarawynDawnstar) January 19, 2022

L'artista di Arkane Sadie Boyd ha dato il benvenuto ai suoi nuovi colleghi Activision Blizzard, con un commento decisamente duro nei confronti di Bobby Kotick.

Welcome new Activision colleagues and friends, while the news is fantastic and I?m excited to see you join the family, I have one thing to say and it?s fuck Bobby Kotick from the bottom of my heart <3 — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) January 18, 2022

Altrove ci sono state alcune reazioni positive all'acquisizione. Kate Anderson, del team di controllo qualità di Activision, ha fatto eco al sentimento di ABK Worker's Alliance. "ABK Worker's Alliance continuerà a sostenere i dipendenti, indipendentemente da chi sia la nostra leadership", ha affermato. "Che si tratti di Bobby Kotick o Phil Spencer, continueremo ad affrontare i problemi che vediamo nell'industria dei videogiochi".

ABK Worker's Alliance will still be advocating for employees, no matter who our leadership is. Whether it's Bobby Kotick or Phil Spencer, we will keep addressing the issues that we see within the gaming industry. https://t.co/1nErWfq7Pk — Kate Anderson?#ABetterABK? (@RebelComicNerd) January 18, 2022

Daniel Duffin, associate test analyst su Hearthstone, ha dichiarato: "non vedo l'ora che Microsoft sostituisca [Bobby Kotick] e il resto del consiglio con persone competenti e non complici".

I'm stoked about Microsoft acquiring us because Kotick isn't at the top of our organization anymore. He finally has someone to answer to.



I'm looking forward to Microsoft replacing him and the rest of the board with people who are competent, and not complicit. — Daniel Duffin ? #ABetterABK ? (@fusrohdaniel) January 18, 2022

Anche Dana Pull, senior test analyst, sembra fiduciosa: "la notizia è ancora completamente surreale ed è stato strano provare qualcosa di simile alla speranza dopo così tanto tempo al buio."

The longer the day has gone on, the better I have felt. The news is still completely surreal, and it?s been weird to feel something akin to hope after so long in the dark. I was beginning to feel like we weren?t allowed to have that emotion anymore. ? — Dana Pull (@dana_pull) January 19, 2022

Fonte: Eurogamer.net.