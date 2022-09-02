Bandai Namco ha presentato tutta la line-up ed eventi presenti al Tokyo Game Show 2022

Bandai Namco ha presentato tutta la line-up ed eventi presenti al Tokyo Game Show 2022Una lista infinita.
Bandai Namco farà le cose in grande al Tokyo Game Show, presentando una sconfinata lista di titoli presentati, giocabili e molto altro, oltre a una serie di eventi per tutti gli appassionati. C'è l'imbarazzo della scelta:
Console e PC:
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – giocabile, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – giocabile, Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – giocabile, Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – giocabile, Trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – giocabile, Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
App e Browser Games:
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Eventi:
15 Settembre
- Dalle 19:30 alle 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL.
- Dalle 22:00 alle 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – con Marika Kouno (doppiatrice).
- September 16
- Dalle 18:00 alle 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program
- Dalle 20:00 alle 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – con Hikari Kuroki.
- Dalle 22:30 alle 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast
18 Settembre
- Dalle 16:00 alle 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Con Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (doppiatore Kirito), Miho Okasaki (doppiatrice Medina), Sumire Uesaka (Doppiatrice Layla), Eir Aoi (cantante del tema musicale di Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown).
- Dalle 18:30 alle 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Con Miho Okasaki (Doppiatrice Rimuru Tempest) e Yuka Iguchi (Doppiatrice Velzard).
- Dalle 21:00 alle 22:00 – ??? – Non ancora annunciato.
