Crypt of the Necrodancer e non solo: gli sviluppatori annunciano Rift of the Necrodancer

Gli sviluppatori di Crypt Of The NecroDancer hanno da poco annunciato un nuovo gioco. Si chiama Rift Of The NecroDancer ed è un "rhythm game standalone nell'universo di NecroDancer". Potete vedere il reveal più in basso, alla fine del trailer del nuovo DLC Synchrony per Crypt Of The NecroDancer.

Gli sviluppatori Brace Yourself Games hanno confermato la notizia su Twitter, mostrando il logo di Rift Of The NecroDancer. "Spero che non abbiate pensato che il nuovo DLC fosse l'unico asso nella manica", si legge nel tweet, ma non ci sono altre informazioni su cosa sia Rift. Un sequel? Uno spin-off? Un rhythm game ma non un roguelike?

Mentre un nuovo gioco standalone sembra entusiasmante, il DLC Synchrony lanciato su Steam Early Access non è da meno. Aggiunge il multiplayer online, comprese le modalità co-op e versus, oltre a tre nuovi personaggi, al supporto per le mod e a nuove armi, oggetti e nemici.

Potete acquistare Synchrony su Steam, dove è attualmente in sconto del 10% a 5,12€. Si tratta della prima espansione per Crypt Of The NecroDancer dopo il DLC Amplified lanciato nel 2017.

Fonte: Rockpapershotgun.