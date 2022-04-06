Dying Light 2 riceverà il New Game + molto presto, ecco quando

Techland ha confermato che la modalità New Game Plus sarà aggiunta a Dying Light 2: Stay Human entro la fine del mese. Come spiegato dalla società polacca su Twitter, "il nostro team sta lavorando duramente sulla patch 3 per DL2 Stay Human".

"Sarà una delle patch più grandi che abbiamo rilasciato finora. Oltre a sistemare le cose in multiplayer e single player, introdurrà anche una modalità New Game+, che vi darà più motivi per rivisitare The City" si legge nel tweet.

"Stiamo pianificando di rilasciare la Patch 3 su tutte le piattaforme entro la fine del mese. Le note complete sulla patch saranno disponibili quando verrà rilasciato l'aggiornamento". L'arrivo della modalità New Game Plus in Dying Light 2 è stato dato per scontato dopo che il lead designer del gioco, Tymon Smektała, ha parlato della sua inclusione e dell'aggiunta di una modalità foto qualche settimana fa.

We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Dying Light 2: Stay Human è disponibile su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

Fonte: The Gamer