Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Dying Light 2 riceverà il New Game + molto presto, ecco quando

La nuova feature sta per arrivare in Dying Light 2.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

Techland ha confermato che la modalità New Game Plus sarà aggiunta a Dying Light 2: Stay Human entro la fine del mese. Come spiegato dalla società polacca su Twitter, "il nostro team sta lavorando duramente sulla patch 3 per DL2 Stay Human".

"Sarà una delle patch più grandi che abbiamo rilasciato finora. Oltre a sistemare le cose in multiplayer e single player, introdurrà anche una modalità New Game+, che vi darà più motivi per rivisitare The City" si legge nel tweet.

"Stiamo pianificando di rilasciare la Patch 3 su tutte le piattaforme entro la fine del mese. Le note complete sulla patch saranno disponibili quando verrà rilasciato l'aggiornamento". L'arrivo della modalità New Game Plus in Dying Light 2 è stato dato per scontato dopo che il lead designer del gioco, Tymon Smektała, ha parlato della sua inclusione e dell'aggiunta di una modalità foto qualche settimana fa.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human è disponibile su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

Fonte: The Gamer

Taggato come

More News

Latest Articles