Final Fantasy XVI? Macché! E' Splatoon 3 il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy XVI? Macché! E' Splatoon 3 il gioco più atteso dai lettori di FamitsuSplatoon 3 batte Final Fantasy XVI.
Famitsu ha da poco pubblicato la classifica dei 30 videogiochi più attesi dai lettori ed è emerso che Splatoon 3 per Nintendo Switch ha battuto Final Fantasy 16 di Square Enix.
Il podio dei più attesi dai lettori è completato da un altro titolo Switch, ovvero Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
A bene vedere, quasi tutta la top 10 è dominata dai titoli per la console di Nintendo, a parte Final Fantasy XVI, troviamo Soul Hackers 2 per PlayStation in decima posizione.
Ecco la top 30 dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con i voti:
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 - 525 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 - 498 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - 456 voti
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - 403 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest 10 Offline - 398 voti
- [NSW] LIVE A LIVE - 392 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 387 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 302 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 186 voti
- [PS4] Soul Hackers 2 - 164 voti
- [NSW] Anonymous;Code - 148 voti
- [PS5] Soul Hackers 2 - 127 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 122 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN - 117 voti
- [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night - 111 voti
- [NSW] Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - 109 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline - 106 voti
- [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth - 99 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline - 95 voti
- [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night - 90 voti
- [PS4] Star Ocean 6 - 85 voti
- [PS5] Star Ocean 6 - 77 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 76 voti
- [PS4] Anonymous;Code - 74 voti
- [PS4] Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - 69 voti
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 64 voti
- [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN - 56 voti
- [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth - 53 voti
- [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance - 51 voti
- [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium - 48 voti
Fonte: Nintendoeverything.