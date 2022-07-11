Final Fantasy XVI? Macché! E' Splatoon 3 il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Famitsu ha da poco pubblicato la classifica dei 30 videogiochi più attesi dai lettori ed è emerso che Splatoon 3 per Nintendo Switch ha battuto Final Fantasy 16 di Square Enix.

Il podio dei più attesi dai lettori è completato da un altro titolo Switch, ovvero Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

A bene vedere, quasi tutta la top 10 è dominata dai titoli per la console di Nintendo, a parte Final Fantasy XVI, troviamo Soul Hackers 2 per PlayStation in decima posizione.

Ecco la top 30 dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con i voti:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 - 525 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 - 498 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - 456 voti [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - 403 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest 10 Offline - 398 voti [NSW] LIVE A LIVE - 392 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 387 voti [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 302 voti [NSW] Ushiro - 186 voti [PS4] Soul Hackers 2 - 164 voti [NSW] Anonymous;Code - 148 voti [PS5] Soul Hackers 2 - 127 voti [PS5] Pragmata - 122 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN - 117 voti [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night - 111 voti [NSW] Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - 109 voti [PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline - 106 voti [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth - 99 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline - 95 voti [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night - 90 voti [PS4] Star Ocean 6 - 85 voti [PS5] Star Ocean 6 - 77 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 76 voti [PS4] Anonymous;Code - 74 voti [PS4] Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - 69 voti [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 64 voti [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN - 56 voti [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth - 53 voti [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance - 51 voti [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium - 48 voti

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: Nintendoeverything.