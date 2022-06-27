Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes domina il mercato fisico inglese, superando Horizon Forbidden West

Importante sorpresa nella classifica del mercato fisico dei videogiochi inglese, con Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes che supera Horizon Forbidden West ad appena tre giorni dalla sua uscita. Nintendo Switch dunque, rimane in qualche modo sempre nelle prime posizioni.

Questa la top 10 completa:

Questo perché oltre a Fire Emblem, troviamo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'eterno Animal Crossing: New Horizons ma soprattutto, non è da sottovalutare la questione LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, un multipiattaforma che però ha venduto il 40% delle copie solo sulla console Nintendo.

Fire Emblem Three Hopes is No.1 in the UK boxed charts this week. The first time these Nintendo/Warriors games have managed it. Sales are above Fire Emblem Warriors, pretty much the same as Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition and nowhere near Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity