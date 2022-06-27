Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes domina il mercato fisico inglese, superando Horizon Forbidden West

Un primo posto sorprendente.
News di Marcello Ribuffo Contributor
Pubblicato il

Importante sorpresa nella classifica del mercato fisico dei videogiochi inglese, con Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes che supera Horizon Forbidden West ad appena tre giorni dalla sua uscita. Nintendo Switch dunque, rimane in qualche modo sempre nelle prime posizioni.

Questa la top 10 completa:

  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Minecraft
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Grand Theft Auto V

Questo perché oltre a Fire Emblem, troviamo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'eterno Animal Crossing: New Horizons ma soprattutto, non è da sottovalutare la questione LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, un multipiattaforma che però ha venduto il 40% delle copie solo sulla console Nintendo.

Interessante notare come Fire Emblem Three Hopes, un musou, sia in testa alla classifica; la prima volta per questo genere firmato Nintendo. Le vendite infatti sono superiori a Fire Emblem Warriors, più o meno le stesse di Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition ma comunque molto meno rispetto a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, come affermato da Christopher Dring di Gamesindustry.

Fonte: NintendoLife

Taggato come

Commenti

More News

Ultimi Articoli