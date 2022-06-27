Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes domina il mercato fisico inglese, superando Horizon Forbidden West

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes domina il mercato fisico inglese, superando Horizon Forbidden WestUn primo posto sorprendente.
Importante sorpresa nella classifica del mercato fisico dei videogiochi inglese, con Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes che supera Horizon Forbidden West ad appena tre giorni dalla sua uscita. Nintendo Switch dunque, rimane in qualche modo sempre nelle prime posizioni.
Questa la top 10 completa:
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Grand Theft Auto V
Questo perché oltre a Fire Emblem, troviamo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'eterno Animal Crossing: New Horizons ma soprattutto, non è da sottovalutare la questione LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, un multipiattaforma che però ha venduto il 40% delle copie solo sulla console Nintendo.
Fire Emblem Three Hopes is No.1 in the UK boxed charts this week. The first time these Nintendo/Warriors games have managed it. Sales are above Fire Emblem Warriors, pretty much the same as Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition and nowhere near Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) June 26, 2022
Interessante notare come Fire Emblem Three Hopes, un musou, sia in testa alla classifica; la prima volta per questo genere firmato Nintendo. Le vendite infatti sono superiori a Fire Emblem Warriors, più o meno le stesse di Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition ma comunque molto meno rispetto a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, come affermato da Christopher Dring di Gamesindustry.
Fonte: NintendoLife