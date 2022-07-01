God of War Ragnarok quando arriverà? Per un noto insider Sony potrebbe scegliere la vecchia data di lancio di Starfield

Ultimamente una delle domande più ricorrenti tra i giocatori PlayStation è: quando uscirà God of War Ragnarok? Al momento, nessuno può rispondere con sicurezza e, dopo il mancato annuncio previsto per ieri, 30 giugno, sono emerse altre teorie sul lancio dell'atteso titolo.

Stando a quanto affermato dal noto insider Tom Henderson, Sony potrebbe scegliere una data abbastanza particolare per l'uscita di Ragnarok.

In un tweet, l'insider spiega la sua teoria: "non conosco la data di uscita. Per fare un'ipotesi, però, direi l'11 novembre. Il prossimo capitolo di Need for Speed dovrebbe essere lanciato il 4 novembre e, secondo alcune fonti, il piano attuale per il titolo Avatar di Ubisoft prevede il lancio il 18 novembre".

Per Tom Henderson, quindi, Ragnarok potrebbe arrivare l'11 novembre, ovvero il giorno in cui sarebbe dovuto arrivare Starfield di Bethesda, rinviato al prossimo al anno.

"Questo dipende dal fatto che Sony tende a lanciare i giochi first party il venerdì e potrebbe essere un "dito medio" a Xbox perché l'11/11 era la data prevista per Starfield", continua l'insider in un successivo tweet.

So it sounds like the God of War Ragnarok announcement has been pushed back, but I think we'll hear the details by the end of the day anyway. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GWrHf2sNhc — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

I don't know the release date, btw.



To speculate though, Nov 11th would be my guess.



The next Need for Speed installment is due to launch on November 4th and sources have suggested that the current plan for Ubisoft's Avatar title is due to launch on November 18th. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

That's completely dependent on if Sony follows their recent trend of releasing first-part games on a Friday and wants to raise a small middle finger to Xbox because 11/11 was the intended Starfield date lol — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: Twitter.