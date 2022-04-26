Life is Strange True Colors vince il GOTY ai Gayming Awards 2022, ecco tutti i vincitori

Life is Strange True Colors vince il GOTY ai Gayming Awards 2022, ecco tutti i vincitoriLife is Strange True Colors si porta a casa ben tre ambiti premi.
La seconda edizione dei Gayming Awards si è conclusa e Life is Strange: True Colors è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno insieme ad altre due grandi categorie.
Life is Strange: True Colors ha battuto Boyfriend Dungeon, Psychonauts e Unpacking portando a casa l'ambito titolo, mentre Alex Chen ha vinto il premio come miglior personaggio LGBTQ.
Anche se si tratta del secondo anno di questo evento, si tratta della prima volta dal vivo. Condotta da Julia Hardy e trasmessa in diretta sia su Twitch che su YouTube, la cerimonia di un'ora ha assegnato premi in undici categorie, tra cui Gayming Icon, Industry Diversity e LGBTQ Streamer of the Year.
Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista completa di tutti i vincitori.
- Game of the Year – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award – Resident Evil Village
- Gayming Icon Award – Tanya DePass
- Industry Diversity Award – Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame pledge
- Authentic Representation Award – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best LGBTQ Character Award – Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Unpacking – Witch Beam and Humble Games
- LGBTQ Streamer of the Year – Aimsey
- LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’22 – It’s Me Holly, cruuuunchy, CoderGirlChan, AwkwardishPanda, LuciaEverblack, Luke_Boogie
- Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports – Emi “CaptainFluke” Donaldson
- LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award – Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon
- Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics
Fonte: IGN