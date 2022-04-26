Life is Strange True Colors vince il GOTY ai Gayming Awards 2022, ecco tutti i vincitori

La seconda edizione dei Gayming Awards si è conclusa e Life is Strange: True Colors è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno insieme ad altre due grandi categorie.

Life is Strange: True Colors ha battuto Boyfriend Dungeon, Psychonauts e Unpacking portando a casa l'ambito titolo, mentre Alex Chen ha vinto il premio come miglior personaggio LGBTQ.

Anche se si tratta del secondo anno di questo evento, si tratta della prima volta dal vivo. Condotta da Julia Hardy e trasmessa in diretta sia su Twitch che su YouTube, la cerimonia di un'ora ha assegnato premi in undici categorie, tra cui Gayming Icon, Industry Diversity e LGBTQ Streamer of the Year.

Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista completa di tutti i vincitori.

Game of the Year – Life is Strange: True Colors

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award – Resident Evil Village

Gayming Icon Award – Tanya DePass

Industry Diversity Award – Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame pledge

Authentic Representation Award – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best LGBTQ Character Award – Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Unpacking – Witch Beam and Humble Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year – Aimsey

LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’22 – It’s Me Holly, cruuuunchy, CoderGirlChan, AwkwardishPanda, LuciaEverblack, Luke_Boogie

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports – Emi “CaptainFluke” Donaldson

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award – Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics

