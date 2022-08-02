PlayStation ha in programma un evento ad agosto? Per un insider potrebbe essere spostato

PlayStation potrebbe tornare a condividere interessanti novità a breve, stando a quanto emerso di recente.

Più nello specifico, sembra che l'azienda abbia in programma un evento per il mese di agosto ma, secondo il noto insider e co-fondatore di XboxEra Shpeshal_Nick, questo show potrebbe subire un rinvio ed essere spostato.

Su twitter, l'insider ha detto di aver chiesto a una sua fonte informazioni su un possibile evento PlayStation, visto che molti utenti chiedono novità al riguardo.

"Quindi, dato che mi è stato chiesto, ho chiesto se Sony avesse in programma uno show per settembre e mi è stato risposto che al momento il piano è per uno show ad agosto", scrive l'insider.

"Ma per essere sicuri che coloro che vogliono essere arrabbiati con me lo saranno, "non sono sicuro se verrà spostato" era parte della risposta!"

So because *I’ve* been getting asked, I asked if Sony had a show planned for September and got told that at the moment the plan is for a show in August. But just to make sure those that want to be pissed at me will be, “not sure if it will be moved” was also part of the reply!