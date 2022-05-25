PlayStation non avrebbe in programma alcun evento di presentazione prima di settembre 2022

Stando a quanto condiviso dall'insider AccountNGT, PlayStation non terrà alcun evento di presentazione, come PlayStation Showcase o State of Play, almeno fino a settembre.

L'insider ha condiviso tale informazione parlando del vociferato Sly Cooper per PS5 che, a quanto pare, esiste ma sarà ufficialmente rivelato a settembre 2022 secondo una fonte di AccountNGT.

"A proposito, la stessa fonte mi ha detto qualche settimana fa che non è previsto un grande evento fino a settembre".

btw, the same source told me a few weeks ago that no big showcase was planned until September, which coincides another time an announcement in Sept. — AccountNgt (@accngt) May 23, 2022

Se sarà davvero così, dunque, i fan dovranno attendere tutta l'estate per un PlayStation Showcase o uno State of Play.

Di contro, un altro noto insider e giornalista, Jeff Grubb, aveva riferito che Sony aveva in programma un evento per l'inizio di giugno. Forse potrebbe trattarsi di un evento minore, quindi non resta che attendere l'inizio del prossimo mese per saperne di più.

Nel frattempo, AccountNGT ha rafforzato i rumor su Sly Cooper per PS5 con il suo tweet e sembra proprio che il titolo sia in sviluppo.

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: Twitter.