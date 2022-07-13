Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium di luglio, annunciati i giochi in arrivo

Ecco cosa devono aspettarsi gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus.
Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Dal 19 luglio, i membri PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium potranno giocare a Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, cinque giochi di Assassin's Creed e due titoli di Saints Row.

Non solo ma gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium avranno anche accesso ad altri due giochi classici nella stessa data ovvero No Heroes Allowed! e LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista completa.

Giochi PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium

  • Stray - PS4, PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers - PS4, PS5
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity - PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered - PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection - PS4
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - PS4
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell - PS4
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition - PS5
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure - PS4
  • Jumanji The Video Game - PS4
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll! - PS4
  • ReadySet Heroes - PS4

Giochi classici per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium

  • No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

