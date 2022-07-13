PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium di luglio, annunciati i giochi in arrivo

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium di luglio, annunciati i giochi in arrivoEcco cosa devono aspettarsi gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus.
Dal 19 luglio, i membri PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium potranno giocare a Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, cinque giochi di Assassin's Creed e due titoli di Saints Row.
Non solo ma gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium avranno anche accesso ad altri due giochi classici nella stessa data ovvero No Heroes Allowed! e LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista completa.
Giochi PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium
- Stray - PS4, PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers - PS4, PS5
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection - PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell - PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition - PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure - PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game - PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! - PS4
- ReadySet Heroes - PS4
Giochi classici per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
