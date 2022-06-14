PS Now ha rimosso più di 200 giochi negli USA con il lancio del nuovo PS Plus

Sony ha deciso di rimuovere oltre 200 giochi da PlayStation Now in Nord America con il lancio del nuovo servizio PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus nella sua nuova incarnazione offre tre livelli, con Extra e Premium che aggiungono una serie di titoli da PS Now oltre alle offerte abituali, motivo per cui ora sono stati rimossi dal servizio PS Now standard.

Qui sotto la lista dei giochi che stanno salutando il servizio (via Reddit):

100ft robot golf

A bastard’s tale

A boy and his blob

Act it out!

Active soccer 2 dx

Adam’s venture origins

Adventure time pirates

Aegis of earth

Air conflicts vietnam ultimate

Alchemic jousts

Amazing discoveries in

Anodyne

Another world

APB reloaded

Arcania the complete

Asdivine hearts

Assault suit leynos

Assetto corsa

Azkend 2

Back to bed

Backgammon blitz

Bard’s gold

Baseball riot

Batman arkham city (PS3)

Batman arkham asylum GOTY (PS3)

Battalion commander

Battle worlds kronos

BF4 (PS3)

BFH (PS3)

Ben 10

Bentley’s hackpack

Blazblue 5 games (PS3 - PS4)

Blazerush

Blood bowl 2

Bokosuka wars 2

Bombing busters

Borderlands 1 (PS3)

Braid

Brick Breaker

Bridge constructor

Broken age

Brut@l

Castle invasion

Castle storm definitive

Catherine

Choplifter HD

Clockwork tales

Costume quest 2

Counterspy

Crimsonland

Dark arcana

Day of the tentacle remastered

de blob 2

Dead island 3 games (PS3 - PS4)

Dead space 3

Dead to rights retribution

Deathspank the baconing

Desert child

Destroy all humans! 2 (2006)

Dirt 4

Dirt rally

Dishonored (PS3)

Doki-doki universe (PS4)

Don Bradman cricket 14

Ducati 90th anniversary

Escape plan (PS4)

Eternal sonata

Everybody’s gone to the rapture

Everyday shooter

Extreme exorcism

F1 2020

Fairy fencer f advent dark force

Farming simulator (PS3)

Farming simulator 19

Fat princess adventures

Firefighters the simulation

flow (PS3)

Flower (PS3)

Forestry 2017

Gal gun double peace

Galaga legions DX

Gem smashers

Go! puzzle

God eater 2 rage burst

God eater resurrection

God of war origins collection chains of olympus

God of war origins collection ghost of sparta

Gravity crash

Grim fandango remastered

Guacamelee! PSNow bundle

Guilty gear Xrd revelator

Guilty gear Xrd sign

Handball 16

Harvest moon a wonderful life special edition

Harvest moon save the homeland

Heavenly sword

Hohokum

Hunter’s trophy 2 america

Hunter’s trophy 2 australia

In space we brawl

Industry giant 2

Inside my radio

Ironcast

Jeremy mcgrath’s offroad

Journey (PS3)

Katamari forever

Killzone 1,2,3 (PS3)

King oddball (PS4)

Legend of kay anniversary (PS4)

Lego harry potter Year 1-4 (PS3)

Lego harry potter Year 5-7 (PS3)

Lemmings

Limbo

Lone survivor the director’s cut

Lords of the fallen

Lost sea

Lumines supernova

Machinarium (PS4)

Mafia 2 (PS3)

Mafia 3 standard (PS4)

Majin and the forsaken kingdom

Mantis burn racing

Marvel puzzle quest dark reign

Mastercube

Megadimension neptunia VII

Miko gakkou monogatari

Minutes

Mirror’s edge (PS3)

Monster energy supercross

Monster jam steel titans

Mordheim city of the damned

Mortal kombat komplete edition (PS3)

Moto racer 4

MotoGP13

Motorcycle club (PS4)

MXGP3

Mystery chronicle one way heroics

Need for speed rivals (PS3)

Neon chrome

Nidhogg

Nitroplus blasterz (PS3)

Obliteracers

Oddworld stranger’s wrath HD

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2

One upon light

Pac-man championship edition DX full version (PS3)

Pac-man championship edition 2

Painkiller hell and damnation

Pixel herose byte and magic

Pixeljunk monsters

Pixeljunk nom nom galaxy

Pixeljunk shooter (PS3)

Pixeljunk shooter 2 (PS3)

Pixeljunk shooter ultimate

Pixeljunk sidescroller

Plague road

Professional farmer 2017

Project cars 2

Real farm

Red dead redemption Leaving PS Now 126 days

Red dead redemption undead nightmare Leaving PS Now 126 days

Red faction guerrilla (PS3)

Reus

Ride 3

Risen 3 enhanced

Rive

Rugby 15

Rugby world cup 2015

Saints row the third the full package (PS3)

Saints row IV (PS3)

Saints row IV re-elected

Saints row gat out of hell

Sebastien loeb rally evo

Shadow of the colossus (PS3)

Siegecraft commander

Skyscrappers

Slay the spire

Slime-san superslime edition

Sly cooper thieves in time

Sniper ghost warrior 1,2

Soul axiom

Sound shapes (PS4)

Sparkle 2

Sparkle unleashed

Spec ops the line

Spelunky (PS3)

Square heroes

Starhawk

Stick it to the man

Strike suit zero director’s cut

Styx shards of darkness

Super dungeon bros

Super mega baseball

Super stacker party

Super stardust ultra

Super time force ultra

Super toy cars

Syberia 2

Table top racing world tour

Tachyon project

Tales of zestiria (PS4)

Tekken 7

Tekken tag tournament 2

Tennis in the face

Tetraminos

The bug butcher

The deer god

The keeper of 4 elements

The last of us left behind stand alone (PS3)

The last of us (PS3)

The legend of heroes trails of cold steel 1,2 (PS3)

The lego movie videogame (PS3)

The metronomicon slay the dance floor

The raven legacy of a master thief

The sly collection

The spectrum retreat

The treasures of montezuma 4

The unfinished swan (PS4)

The wolf among us bundle(Ep 1-5) (PS3)

Tiny brains

Titan quest

Torment

Touhou scarlet curiosity

Trine (PS3)

Ultra street fighter IV (PS4)

Uncharted 1,2,3 (PS3)

Under night in-birth exe late

Vegas party

Velocibox

Velocity 2X

Wasteland 2

Way of the samurai 3,4

Wet

Whispering willows

Wizardry labyrinth of lost souls

World to the west

Wuppo

Ziggurat

Zombie vikings

Zotrix

Vi ricordiamo che il nuovo PlayStation Plus sarà disponibile in Europa a partire dal 22 giugno.

