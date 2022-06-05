Resident Evil 4 Remake, anche Neil Druckmann di The Last of Us è molto entusiasta

L'annuncio di Resident Evil 4 Remake, seppur anticipato da tanti rumor, è stato comunque una grande sorpresa durante lo State of Play di giovedì. Sono passati 17 anni dall'uscita del capitolo originale ed è stato sicuramente bello per i fan sapere di tornare alla storia per console di nuova generazione. Il gioco ha sorpreso tutti, anche i grandi creativi del settore, come ad esempio Neil Druckmann.

Dopo l'annuncio di Resident Evil 4 Remake, le reazioni dei fan di tutto il mondo sono state immediate. In tal senso, qualcuno che condivide quella passione per Resident Evil 4 è Neil Druckmann, co-creatore di The Last of Us e co-presidente di Naughty Dog, che ha celebrato l'annuncio sul suo account Twitter ufficiale.

"Resident Evil 4 è uno dei miei giochi preferiti di sempre. L'ho giocato il primo giorno su GameCube, poi di nuovo su Wii e attualmente mi sto facendo strada attraverso la versione Quest 2. Non vedo l'ora di tuffarmi nel remake su PS5 e PSVR 2!" ha dichiarato nel tweet.

Resident Evil 4 is one of my favorite games of all time. I played it day one on the GameCube, then again on the Wii, and am currently making my way through the Quest 2 version. Can't wait to dive into the remake on PS5, PSVR 2! pic.twitter.com/bUUZhmspz5