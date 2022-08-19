Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 arriva in Europa! Tra Phantasy Star II e Super Hang On ecco la lista dei giochi

Nostalgia canaglia...
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

SEGA ha finalmente confermato che il Mega Drive Mini 2 è in viaggio verso l'Europa e avrà la stessa data di uscita di Stati Uniti e Giappone, il 27 ottobre.

Con oltre 60 titoli Mega Drive e Mega CD, Mega Drive Mini 2 costerà più di 100 euro e sarà disponibile con uno stock molto limitato, il che richiederà un'azione rapida a settembre per prenotare un'unità.

L'elenco dei giochi per l'Europa non include proprio tutti i giochi usciti ai tempi per la console, ma sarà comunque abbastanza interessante e diversificato da suscitare l'interesse dei più grandi fan dell'azienda.

Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo all'elenco dei giochi presenti nella mini console:

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe II
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Populous
  • RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
  • Ranger-X
  • Ristar
  • ROLLING THUNDER 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • SPLATTERHOUSE 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong
  • Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)
  • Final Fight CD (Sega CD)
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)
  • NIGHT STRIKER (Sega CD)
  • Night Trap (Sega CD)
  • Robo Aleste (Sega CD)
  • Sewer Shark (Sega CD)
  • Shining Force CD (Sega CD)
  • SILPHEED (Sega CD)
  • Sonic CD (Sega CD)
  • THE NINJA WARRIORS (Sega CD)
  • Devi & Pii (Special Content)
  • Fantasy Zone (Special Content)
  • Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (Special Content)
  • Spatter (Special Content)
  • Star Mobile (Special Content)
  • Super Locomotive (Special Content)
  • VS Puyo Puyo Sun (Special Content)

Fonte: Polygon

Taggato come

Commenti

More News

Ultimi Articoli