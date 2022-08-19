SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 arriva in Europa! Tra Phantasy Star II e Super Hang On ecco la lista dei giochi

SEGA ha finalmente confermato che il Mega Drive Mini 2 è in viaggio verso l'Europa e avrà la stessa data di uscita di Stati Uniti e Giappone, il 27 ottobre.

Con oltre 60 titoli Mega Drive e Mega CD, Mega Drive Mini 2 costerà più di 100 euro e sarà disponibile con uno stock molto limitato, il che richiederà un'azione rapida a settembre per prenotare un'unità.

L'elenco dei giochi per l'Europa non include proprio tutti i giochi usciti ai tempi per la console, ma sarà comunque abbastanza interessante e diversificato da suscitare l'interesse dei più grandi fan dell'azienda.

Welcome To The Next Level!



MEGA happy to confirm Mega Drive Mini 2 (Europe) arrives on October 27th, same day as Genesis Mini 2 (NA)!



