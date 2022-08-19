SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 arriva in Europa! Tra Phantasy Star II e Super Hang On ecco la lista dei giochi

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 arriva in Europa! Tra Phantasy Star II e Super Hang On ecco la lista dei giochiNostalgia canaglia...
SEGA ha finalmente confermato che il Mega Drive Mini 2 è in viaggio verso l'Europa e avrà la stessa data di uscita di Stati Uniti e Giappone, il 27 ottobre.
Con oltre 60 titoli Mega Drive e Mega CD, Mega Drive Mini 2 costerà più di 100 euro e sarà disponibile con uno stock molto limitato, il che richiederà un'azione rapida a settembre per prenotare un'unità.
L'elenco dei giochi per l'Europa non include proprio tutti i giochi usciti ai tempi per la console, ma sarà comunque abbastanza interessante e diversificato da suscitare l'interesse dei più grandi fan dell'azienda.
MEGA happy to confirm Mega Drive Mini 2 (Europe) arrives on October 27th, same day as Genesis Mini 2 (NA)!
Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 #MegaDriveMini2 pic.twitter.com/bBuFCWO8Nm
Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo all'elenco dei giochi presenti nella mini console:
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)
- Final Fight CD (Sega CD)
- Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)
- NIGHT STRIKER (Sega CD)
- Night Trap (Sega CD)
- Robo Aleste (Sega CD)
- Sewer Shark (Sega CD)
- Shining Force CD (Sega CD)
- SILPHEED (Sega CD)
- Sonic CD (Sega CD)
- THE NINJA WARRIORS (Sega CD)
- Devi & Pii (Special Content)
- Fantasy Zone (Special Content)
- Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (Special Content)
- Spatter (Special Content)
- Star Mobile (Special Content)
- Super Locomotive (Special Content)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (Special Content)
