Starfield si è mostrato nel nuovo gameplay trailer e alcuni fan lo hanno paragonato a No Man's Sky e Skyrim

Starfield ha ricevuto ieri un nuovo gameplay trailer e alcuni fan hanno iniziato a paragonarlo a No Man's Sky e Skyrim.
Dopo le apparizioni di Starfield e del boss di Bethesda, Todd Howard, durante l'Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022, una nuova frase ha iniziato a fare tendenza su Twitter. "No Man's Skyrim" ha iniziato a circolare online poco dopo che è stato rivelato che Starfield avrà più di 100 sistemi e 1.000 pianeti e che conterrà uno scanner in stile No Man's Sky.
Diversi utenti Twitter hanno iniziato a condividere la fase come ovvio riferimento al fatto che l'ultimo trailer di Starfield emana forti vibrazioni di No Man's Sky e Skyrim.
Un utente ha twittato: "Todd Howard è salito sul palco e ha rivelato No Man's Skyrim". Un altro ha twittato: "Un minuto Starfield sembra No Man's Skyrim e l'altro è Destiny 3".
todd howard really came onstage and revealed No Man's Skyrim— CryoGX (@CryoGX) June 12, 2022
One minute Starfield looks like No Man's Skyrim and the other its just Destiny 3.— Terak (@Terak404) June 12, 2022
#Starfield looks just so much cooler and more exciting than I’d anticipated. Like a very awesome blend of Skyrim/Fallout with No Man’s Sky. I’m absolutely fucking stoked to play it.— Tanner, I Think (@MacabreMacabre1) June 12, 2022
Starfield looks pretty dope. Sure, it's essentially No Man's Skyrim with lockpicking in space, but I liked Skyrim and Fallout. Really looking forward to this one!— RLz | Doctorpat🇲🇽 (@TheDoctorpat) June 12, 2022
Come accade sempre su Internet, "No Man's Skyrim" è diventata una parola d'ordine per tutti coloro che si sono sintonizzati sullo showcase.
Tuttavia, questo non è necessariamente un male, dato che, come è emerso da una ricerca su Twitter, alcuni sono felici di vedere Starfield strizzare l'occhio agli altri due giochi d'azione e avventura.
Fonte: Gamesradar.