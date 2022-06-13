Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Starfield si è mostrato nel nuovo gameplay trailer e alcuni fan lo hanno paragonato a No Man's Sky e Skyrim

Starfield definito come 'No Man's Skyrim' da alcuni giocatori.
Starfield ha ricevuto ieri un nuovo gameplay trailer e alcuni fan hanno iniziato a paragonarlo a No Man's Sky e Skyrim.

Dopo le apparizioni di Starfield e del boss di Bethesda, Todd Howard, durante l'Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022, una nuova frase ha iniziato a fare tendenza su Twitter. "No Man's Skyrim" ha iniziato a circolare online poco dopo che è stato rivelato che Starfield avrà più di 100 sistemi e 1.000 pianeti e che conterrà uno scanner in stile No Man's Sky.

Diversi utenti Twitter hanno iniziato a condividere la fase come ovvio riferimento al fatto che l'ultimo trailer di Starfield emana forti vibrazioni di No Man's Sky e Skyrim.

Un utente ha twittato: "Todd Howard è salito sul palco e ha rivelato No Man's Skyrim". Un altro ha twittato: "Un minuto Starfield sembra No Man's Skyrim e l'altro è Destiny 3".

Come accade sempre su Internet, "No Man's Skyrim" è diventata una parola d'ordine per tutti coloro che si sono sintonizzati sullo showcase.

Tuttavia, questo non è necessariamente un male, dato che, come è emerso da una ricerca su Twitter, alcuni sono felici di vedere Starfield strizzare l'occhio agli altri due giochi d'azione e avventura.

Fonte: Gamesradar.

