Summer Game Fest: saranno più di trenta gli studi protagonisti dell'evento

Geoff Keighley fa le cose in grande.
News di Marcello Ribuffo Contributor
In mancanza dell'E3 2022 tutta l'attenzione è rivolta al Summer Geme Fest di Geoff Keighley, che ormai si propone come evento fisso al pari dei The Game Awards. Se sostituirà in tutto e per tutto l'E3 è presto per dirlo, ma quest'anno è sicuramente un bel banco di prova.

Per l'occasione non si è badato a spese e vista l'importanza dell'evento molte tra software house e publisher si sono mostrate disponibili a partecipare. Geoff Keighley ha mostrato oggi la lista (completa?) dei vari team presenti, superando le 30 unità.

  • 2K
  • Activision
  • Atlus
  • Bandai Namco
  • Bloober Team
  • Capcom
  • Coffee Stain
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • DotEmu
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Home Entertainment
  • Frost Giant Studios
  • Humble Games
  • Level Infinite
  • Mediatonic
  • MiHoYo
  • Netflix
  • PlayStation
  • Raw Fury
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • SEGA
  • Skybound Games
  • Square Enix
  • Steam
  • Studio MDHR
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Xbox

Il Summer Game Fest inizierà il 9 giugno, evitando però di sovrapporsi all'evento Xbox-Bethesda del 12 giugno.

