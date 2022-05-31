Summer Game Fest: saranno più di trenta gli studi protagonisti dell'evento

In mancanza dell'E3 2022 tutta l'attenzione è rivolta al Summer Geme Fest di Geoff Keighley, che ormai si propone come evento fisso al pari dei The Game Awards. Se sostituirà in tutto e per tutto l'E3 è presto per dirlo, ma quest'anno è sicuramente un bel banco di prova.

Per l'occasione non si è badato a spese e vista l'importanza dell'evento molte tra software house e publisher si sono mostrate disponibili a partecipare. Geoff Keighley ha mostrato oggi la lista (completa?) dei vari team presenti, superando le 30 unità.

This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.



It's going to be a great month for video game fans.



Get ready! pic.twitter.com/vLaRGnbtBK