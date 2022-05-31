Summer Game Fest: saranno più di trenta gli studi protagonisti dell'evento

Summer Game Fest: saranno più di trenta gli studi protagonisti dell'eventoGeoff Keighley fa le cose in grande.
In mancanza dell'E3 2022 tutta l'attenzione è rivolta al Summer Geme Fest di Geoff Keighley, che ormai si propone come evento fisso al pari dei The Game Awards. Se sostituirà in tutto e per tutto l'E3 è presto per dirlo, ma quest'anno è sicuramente un bel banco di prova.
Per l'occasione non si è badato a spese e vista l'importanza dell'evento molte tra software house e publisher si sono mostrate disponibili a partecipare. Geoff Keighley ha mostrato oggi la lista (completa?) dei vari team presenti, superando le 30 unità.
This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022
- 2K
- Activision
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco
- Bloober Team
- Capcom
- Coffee Stain
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- DotEmu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Home Entertainment
- Frost Giant Studios
- Humble Games
- Level Infinite
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- Netflix
- PlayStation
- Raw Fury
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- SEGA
- Skybound Games
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Studio MDHR
- Tribeca Festival
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
Il Summer Game Fest inizierà il 9 giugno, evitando però di sovrapporsi all'evento Xbox-Bethesda del 12 giugno.