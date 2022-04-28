The Elder Scrolls 6 sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e uscirà tra il 2025 e il 2026?

The Elder Scrolls VI sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e dovrebbe avere meccaniche come un sistema politico e molto altro, secondo gli ultimi rumor.

Sul proprio profilo Twitter, SKULLZI, che in passato si è dimostrato affidabile riguardo le voci su Bethesda, ha condiviso un report proveniente da una fonte anonima su The Elder Scrolls VI e su alcuni altri progetti in cantiere presso la compagnia.

Riguardo The Elder Scrolls VI, il report afferma che il gioco sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e avrà un sistema politico.

Tradimenti, matrimoni e fazioni giocheranno un ruolo importante e il lancio sarebbe in programma tra il 2025 e il 2026.

Infine, l'utente nota che TES 6 non includerà nemmeno i draghi.

Bethesda stuff I'm hearing from an anonymous source, please take this with a grain of salt, don't claim it as an inside statement from me:



- PvPvE game in dev at Roundhouse that may surprise you

- TES VI set in Hammerfell

- TES VI will have a political system

(Tweet continued) — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) April 26, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Il report parla anche di altri progetti The Elder Scrolls e sembra siano in sviluppo dei remaster della serie, così come dei remaster della serie Fallout sviluppati da inXile Entertainment.

In seguito al report, l'insider Shpeshal Nick ha confermato che le voci si allineano quasi perfettamente alle sue informazioni, ad eccezione della mancanza dei draghi in TES6.

If it helps, Skullzi's ES6 info aligns *almost* perfectly with everything I've been told about it. Except the dragon stuff. That hasn't been mentioned to me.



Also got the Remasters confirmed to me just now



Good to see others hearing about Quake Reboot and Project Wyrmwood too https://t.co/i7k617iFke — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) April 27, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

SKULLZI e Shpeshal Nick si sono dimostrati affidabili in passato, ma tutte queste nuove informazioni su TES6 devono essere classificate come rumor e devono essere prese con la dovuta cautela.

Fonte: Wccftech.