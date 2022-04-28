Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

The Elder Scrolls 6 sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e uscirà tra il 2025 e il 2026?

Bethesda sarebbe anche al lavoro su dei remaster di The Elder Scrolls e Fallout.
Avatar di Matteo Zibbo
News di Matteo Zibbo Contributor
Pubblicato il

The Elder Scrolls VI sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e dovrebbe avere meccaniche come un sistema politico e molto altro, secondo gli ultimi rumor.

Sul proprio profilo Twitter, SKULLZI, che in passato si è dimostrato affidabile riguardo le voci su Bethesda, ha condiviso un report proveniente da una fonte anonima su The Elder Scrolls VI e su alcuni altri progetti in cantiere presso la compagnia.

Riguardo The Elder Scrolls VI, il report afferma che il gioco sarà ambientato ad Hammerfell e avrà un sistema politico.

Tradimenti, matrimoni e fazioni giocheranno un ruolo importante e il lancio sarebbe in programma tra il 2025 e il 2026.

Infine, l'utente nota che TES 6 non includerà nemmeno i draghi.

Il report parla anche di altri progetti The Elder Scrolls e sembra siano in sviluppo dei remaster della serie, così come dei remaster della serie Fallout sviluppati da inXile Entertainment.

In seguito al report, l'insider Shpeshal Nick ha confermato che le voci si allineano quasi perfettamente alle sue informazioni, ad eccezione della mancanza dei draghi in TES6.

SKULLZI e Shpeshal Nick si sono dimostrati affidabili in passato, ma tutte queste nuove informazioni su TES6 devono essere classificate come rumor e devono essere prese con la dovuta cautela.

Fonte: Wccftech.

A proposito dell'autore

Avatar di Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Contributor

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

