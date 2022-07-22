Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

The Last of Us Part 1 delude i fan dopo il gameplay trapelato: per i giocatori è un 'furto di denaro'

I fan criticano il remake di The Last of Us.
I fan si sono parecchio arrabbiati per un nuovo filmato trapelato di The Last of Us Part 1, il remake per PlayStation 5 dell'amato gioco del 2013.

Sin dall'inizio, i fan sono rimasti confusi dall'idea di un remake di The Last of Us. Dopo tutto, il gioco ha solo 9 anni, ha ricevuto un remaster per PS4 ed è retrocompatibile su PS5. È molto accessibile e molti ritengono che un remake completo non era poi così necessario. Quando è stato annunciato The Last of Us Part 1, i fan si sono subito preoccupati perché è stato confermato che il titolo costerà 70 dollari, nonostante manchi la modalità multiplayer originale del gioco.

Ora è trapelato un filmato di gameplay che mostra alcuni dei combattimenti di The Last of Us Part 1 e alcuni sostengono che il gioco sia una "furto di soldi", probabilmente in riferimento a uno degli sviluppatori che in precedenza ha negato l'idea che si tratti di un progetto per "spillare soldi".

I giocatori hanno notato che le animazioni sono molto simili a quelle del gioco originale, mettendo in dubbio il lavoro svolto per questo remake. Naturalmente, un remake che fa progredire molto la grafica non è un'impresa da poco e stiamo ancora aspettando di sapere da Naughty Dog cosa è stato cambiato esattamente per quanto riguarda il gameplay con questo remake. Alcuni speravano in qualcosa di più simile a The Last of Us Part II, ma sembra che non sarà così.

The Last of Us Part 1 uscirà su PlayStation 5 il 2 settembre 2022.

Fonte: Comicbook.

