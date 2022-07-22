The Last of Us Part 1 delude i fan dopo il gameplay trapelato: per i giocatori è un 'furto di denaro'

I fan si sono parecchio arrabbiati per un nuovo filmato trapelato di The Last of Us Part 1, il remake per PlayStation 5 dell'amato gioco del 2013.

Sin dall'inizio, i fan sono rimasti confusi dall'idea di un remake di The Last of Us. Dopo tutto, il gioco ha solo 9 anni, ha ricevuto un remaster per PS4 ed è retrocompatibile su PS5. È molto accessibile e molti ritengono che un remake completo non era poi così necessario. Quando è stato annunciato The Last of Us Part 1, i fan si sono subito preoccupati perché è stato confermato che il titolo costerà 70 dollari, nonostante manchi la modalità multiplayer originale del gioco.

Ora è trapelato un filmato di gameplay che mostra alcuni dei combattimenti di The Last of Us Part 1 e alcuni sostengono che il gioco sia una "furto di soldi", probabilmente in riferimento a uno degli sviluppatori che in precedenza ha negato l'idea che si tratti di un progetto per "spillare soldi".

Bruh these are the exact same melee animations as in the original game. pic.twitter.com/uJPtzh7rSd — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Uh……

This gameplay looks great. If it, y’know, released in 2013. But this is just the exact same gameplay mechanics from the first game, not remade. I love the first game, but that’s just disappointing tbh https://t.co/9FC0tGMLO7 — EcoFreak, Trophy Hunter 🎮🏆🇺🇦 (@FreakEco) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Say it with me folks:

Cash

Grab https://t.co/xcV2frojQK — A Crab Named Heller (@CrabNamedHeller) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Like... so if he swung with the opposite hand or finished the combo with an up swing instead of an overhead strike suddenly it would be worth it? https://t.co/76UZgusVCs — A Lovely Geezer (@FriendlyNerd) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

I'm really hoping this is just someone trolling and just showing the PS4 version. https://t.co/6Igkx2A0o8 — Alex is “straight" but obsessed with Bailey Jay (@OhNoItsAlexx) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

This looks like shit. And what's even more insulting is that if they just had to waste 2 years in sugarcoating the graphics, they should've had the basic courtesy to throw in the Part 2 native PS5 version with it. This shit's not even worth 30$, let alone full price. https://t.co/UivPPEgXYc — Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) July 21, 2022

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

I giocatori hanno notato che le animazioni sono molto simili a quelle del gioco originale, mettendo in dubbio il lavoro svolto per questo remake. Naturalmente, un remake che fa progredire molto la grafica non è un'impresa da poco e stiamo ancora aspettando di sapere da Naughty Dog cosa è stato cambiato esattamente per quanto riguarda il gameplay con questo remake. Alcuni speravano in qualcosa di più simile a The Last of Us Part II, ma sembra che non sarà così.

The Last of Us Part 1 uscirà su PlayStation 5 il 2 settembre 2022.

Fonte: Comicbook.