Lo sviluppatore Naughty Dog ha annunciato che l'imminente remake per PS5 di The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part 1, è entrato ufficialmente in fase gold.

Ciò significa essenzialmente che lo sviluppo principlae del gioco è stato completato e che Sony ha ricevuto la versione master da lanciare. L'annuncio, fatto su Twitter, insieme a un piccolo trailer, è riportato più in basso.

Annunciato a giugno, The Last of Us Part 1 è un remake del successo uscito su PS3 nel 2013. La sua esistenza è trapelata poco prima dell'annuncio ufficiale, con il co-presidente di Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann che è salito sul palco del Summer Game Fest per mostrare il remake.

Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅✨



Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs! pic.twitter.com/PGd9ezWuZC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 11, 2022

Il titolo presenta diversi miglioramenti, tra cui quelli promessi per il combattimento, per il movimento, la furtività e l'intelligenza artificiale. Come possiamo aspettarci, il gioco riceverà anche una revisione completa della grafica.

The Last of Us Part 1 arriverà su PS5 il 2 settembre. Più avanti è prevista anche una versione per PC.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.