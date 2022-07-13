Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

The Last of Us Part 1 è entrato ufficialmente in fase gold

Naughty Dog si prepara al lancio di The Last of Us Part 1.
Lo sviluppatore Naughty Dog ha annunciato che l'imminente remake per PS5 di The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part 1, è entrato ufficialmente in fase gold.

Ciò significa essenzialmente che lo sviluppo principlae del gioco è stato completato e che Sony ha ricevuto la versione master da lanciare. L'annuncio, fatto su Twitter, insieme a un piccolo trailer, è riportato più in basso.

Annunciato a giugno, The Last of Us Part 1 è un remake del successo uscito su PS3 nel 2013. La sua esistenza è trapelata poco prima dell'annuncio ufficiale, con il co-presidente di Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann che è salito sul palco del Summer Game Fest per mostrare il remake.

Il titolo presenta diversi miglioramenti, tra cui quelli promessi per il combattimento, per il movimento, la furtività e l'intelligenza artificiale. Come possiamo aspettarci, il gioco riceverà anche una revisione completa della grafica.

The Last of Us Part 1 arriverà su PS5 il 2 settembre. Più avanti è prevista anche una versione per PC.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

