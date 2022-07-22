The Last of Us Parte 1 ed i leak: il vice presidente di Naughty Dog li definisce 'frustranti'

The Last of Us Parte 1 è stato oggetto di molti leak in questo periodo. Se al reveal del gioco durante il Summer Game Fest la situazione ha sconvolto Neil Druckmann, co-presidente di Naughty Dog, ora è Arne Meyer, vicepresidente dello studio, a dare la sua opinione in merito.

Per tutta la settimana, video gameplay, schermate e informazioni sono apparse in anticipo attraverso fonti non ufficiali. Ciò ha provocato una serie di reazioni su Internet, prima ancora che i fan del franchise avessero la possibilità di ascoltare i responsabili del progetto spiegare ciascuna delle caratteristiche.

Attraverso Twitter Meyer ha dichiarato: "I leak fanno schifo. Soprattutto quando stiamo per rilasciare notizie. È scoraggiante e frustrante per le squadre che hanno messo il cuore nel fare cose straordinarie per i nostri fan. Detto questo, ecco maggiori dettagli sulle novità di The Last of Us Parte 1, incluso un po' di gameplay".

Leaks really suck. Esp when we're right on the cusp of an asset drop. It's disheartening and frustrating to teams who have put their hearts making awesome things for our fans.



That being said, here's a deep dive into what's new for The Last of Us Part I, incl some gameplay https://t.co/BxTnroMeWe — arne (@arnemeyer) July 22, 2022

Il video pubblicato poche ore fa da Naughty Dog ci mostra infatti parti di processo produttivo del gioco. Vi ricordiamo che The Last of Us Parte 1 arriverà su PlayStation 5 il 2 settembre.

