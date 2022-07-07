Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain e Gex novità in vista? Lo suggerisce il nuovo logo di Crystal Dynamics

Come forse saprete, lo studio Crystal Dynamics è stato acquisito da Embracer Group in un affare da $300 milioni, che comprende anche Eidos Montreal e IP come Tomb Raider, Deus Ex e Legacy of Kain.

La compagnia, dopo aver riaggiunto l'accordo, ha deciso di aggiornare il suo logo che, ora, suggerisce novità su Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain e Gex.

Nell'immagine visibile qui sotto, potete vedere il nuovo logo di Crystal Dynamics con le silhoutte di Lara Croft, Raziel di Legacy of Kain e Gex.

📰 NEWS: Crystal Dynamics have updated their social media banners with a brand new unseen silhouette of Lara Croft.



It also features seemingly new renders of Gex and Raziel from Legacy of Kain. It's still unknown how Crystal plan on celebrating their anniversary. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/8qnpRo9Hbq — SmashLara • Tomb Raider News (@SmashLara) July 5, 2022

Non sappiamo se la comparsa dei tre personaggi sia qualcosa di legato a eventuali nuovi giochi, ma è possibile che ci sia qualcosa in cantiere.

Qualche tempo fa, Embracer Group ha dichiarato di voler far rivivere alcune delle serie di Crystal Dynamics, quindi non si possono escludere remaster, remake o sequel per Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain e Gex.

Vedendo il logo potrebbero arrivare novità per le serie citate, ma bisgnerà aspettare eventuali annunci ufficiali da Crystal Dynamics.

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: Twitter.