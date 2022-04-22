Ubisoft chiude i server di ben 93 giochi tra cui diversi Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft chiude i server di ben 93 giochi tra cui diversi Assassin's CreedIl tempo passa per tutti.
Il tempo passa per tutti ma soprattutto, il tempo è denaro. Il pensiero delle compagnie, come Ubisoft, è sempre quello di ottimizzare i costi, anche quando si tratta di tenere in piedi i server. In una semplice valutazione costi/benefici dunque, è normale che a un certo punto finisca il supporto per l'online di titoli in là con gli anni e questa volta, è capitato a ben 93 giochi.
La lista è per forza di cose molto lunga, dove al suo interno troviamo lavori per lo più della generazione PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360. Dategli pure un'occhiata:
- America's Army (Xbox 360)
- Anno 1404 (PC)
- Anno Online (PC)
- Assassin's Creed II (PC , MAC , iOS , OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Assassin's Creed III (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Assassin's Creed : Brotherhood (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Assassin's Creed : Recollection (MAC , iOS)
- Assassin's Creed : Revelations (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Avatar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Blazing Angels 2 (PC , Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 2 : Bound in Blood (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 3 : The Cartel (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Driver : San Francisco (OnLive)
- ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)
- Far Cry (PC)
- Far Cry 2 (PC)
- Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Flashback Origins (PC)
- Ghost Recon (PC)
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- H.A.W.X. (PC)
- H.A.W.X. 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)
- Haze (PlayStation 3)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)
- I Am Alive (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360 , Wii , Wii U)
- Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii U)
- Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)
- Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)
- Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)
- Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)
- Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360 , Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)
- Marvel Avengers : Battle for Earth (Xbox 360 , Wii U)
- Might & Magic : Clash of Heroes (PC)
- Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Might & Magic Showdown (PC)
- Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)
- Might & Magic X : Legacy (PC)
- MotionSports (Xbox 360)
- MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)
- PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables Oubliés (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)
- PureFootball (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Go Home (Wii)
- Rabbids Land (Wii U)
- Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)
- Rainbow Six - Raven Shield (PC)
- Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC , Nintendo GameCube , PlayStation 2 , Xbox)
- Rainbow Six Vegas (PC , PlayStation 3 , PlayStation Portable , Xbox 360)
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One)
- Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Rayman Legends (PC)
- Rayman Origins (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- R.U.S.E. (MAC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- R.U.S.E. (Beta PC)
- Scrabble (2007 PC)
- Scrabble (2009 PC)
- Settlers 3 (PC)
- Settlers 4 (PC)
- Settlers 6 : Rise of an Empire (PC)
- Settlers 7 : Paths to a Kingdom (PC , MAC)
- Settlers : Heritage of Kings (PC)
- Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Shape Up (Xbox One)
- Shaun White Skateboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)
- Shaun White Snowboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)
- Silent Hunter 3 (PC
- Silent Hunter 4 :U-boat Missions (PC)
- Silent Hunter 4 : Wolves of the Pacific (PC)
- Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)
- Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360
- Splinter Cell : Blacklist (Wii U)
- Splinter Cell : Chaos Theory (PC)
- Splinter Cell : Conviction (PC , MAC , OnLive)
- Splinter Cell : Double Agent (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- The Adventures of Tintin (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Tom Clancy's EndWar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)
- Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One)
- Watch Dogs Companion (Android , iOS)
- World in Conflict (PC)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)
Fonte: JeuxVideo