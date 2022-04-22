Ubisoft chiude i server di ben 93 giochi tra cui diversi Assassin's Creed

Il tempo passa per tutti ma soprattutto, il tempo è denaro. Il pensiero delle compagnie, come Ubisoft, è sempre quello di ottimizzare i costi, anche quando si tratta di tenere in piedi i server. In una semplice valutazione costi/benefici dunque, è normale che a un certo punto finisca il supporto per l'online di titoli in là con gli anni e questa volta, è capitato a ben 93 giochi.

La lista è per forza di cose molto lunga, dove al suo interno troviamo lavori per lo più della generazione PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360. Dategli pure un'occhiata:

America's Army (Xbox 360)

Anno 1404 (PC)

Anno Online (PC)

Assassin's Creed II (PC , MAC , iOS , OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin's Creed III (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin's Creed : Brotherhood (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin's Creed : Recollection (MAC , iOS)

Assassin's Creed : Revelations (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Avatar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Blazing Angels 2 (PC , Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 2 : Bound in Blood (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 3 : The Cartel (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Driver : San Francisco (OnLive)

ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)

Far Cry (PC)

Far Cry 2 (PC)

Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Flashback Origins (PC)

Ghost Recon (PC)

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

H.A.W.X. (PC)

H.A.W.X. 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Haze (PlayStation 3)

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)

I Am Alive (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360 , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii U)

Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)

Marvel Avengers : Battle for Earth (Xbox 360 , Wii U)

Might & Magic : Clash of Heroes (PC)

Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Might & Magic Showdown (PC)

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)

Might & Magic X : Legacy (PC)

MotionSports (Xbox 360)

MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)

PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia : Les Sables Oubliés (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

PureFootball (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)

Rabbids Go Home (Wii)

Rabbids Land (Wii U)

Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)

Rainbow Six - Raven Shield (PC)

Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC , Nintendo GameCube , PlayStation 2 , Xbox)

Rainbow Six Vegas (PC , PlayStation 3 , PlayStation Portable , Xbox 360)

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One)

Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rayman Legends (PC)

Rayman Origins (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (MAC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (Beta PC)

Scrabble (2007 PC)

Scrabble (2009 PC)

Settlers 3 (PC)

Settlers 4 (PC)

Settlers 6 : Rise of an Empire (PC)

Settlers 7 : Paths to a Kingdom (PC , MAC)

Settlers : Heritage of Kings (PC)

Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Shape Up (Xbox One)

Shaun White Skateboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Shaun White Snowboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Silent Hunter 3 (PC

Silent Hunter 4 :U-boat Missions (PC)

Silent Hunter 4 : Wolves of the Pacific (PC)

Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)

Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360

Splinter Cell : Blacklist (Wii U)

Splinter Cell : Chaos Theory (PC)

Splinter Cell : Conviction (PC , MAC , OnLive)

Splinter Cell : Double Agent (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

The Adventures of Tintin (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Tom Clancy's EndWar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One)

Watch Dogs Companion (Android , iOS)

World in Conflict (PC)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)

