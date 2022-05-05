'Zelda Breath of the Wild è meglio di Ocarina of Time', parola di Stone Cold Steve Austin

Il famoso wrestler della WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin pensa che The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sia migliore di The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

In un video pubblicato su Twitter, Stone Cold e Cody Rhodes hanno risposto a diverse domande. Alla domanda "Il miglior gioco di Zelda?", Cody, che è un grande fan dei videogiochi, ha risposto Ocarina of Time.

In seguito è arrivata la risposta di Stone Cold Steve Austin, che nonostante sia apparso in dozzine di videogiochi non è noto per giocarci; "No amico, Breath of the Wild."

30 seconds on the clock. Let's see how many questions @CodyRhodes can answer!



And don't forget to stream the latest episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions with The American Nightmare this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/MqyDi1Usfs — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 3, 2022

Cody Rhodes ha recentemente fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo aver co-fondato la AEW, All Elite Wrestling.

Un videogioco AEW è attualmente in sviluppo e dovrebbe intitolarsi AEW: Fight Forever.

Un report del mese scorso del sito web di wrestling Fightful Select ha affermato che il gioco AEW potrebbe essere lanciato a settembre.

Il videogioco del rivale emergente della WWE è sviluppato da Yuke's, lo studio giapponese precedentemente responsabile della serie WWE Smackdown / WWE 2K dal 2000 al 2018.

