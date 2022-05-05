'Zelda Breath of the Wild è meglio di Ocarina of Time', parola di Stone Cold Steve Austin

'Zelda Breath of the Wild è meglio di Ocarina of Time', parola di Stone Cold Steve AustinIl famoso wrestler preferisce Zelda Breath of the Wild.
Il famoso wrestler della WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin pensa che The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sia migliore di The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
In un video pubblicato su Twitter, Stone Cold e Cody Rhodes hanno risposto a diverse domande. Alla domanda "Il miglior gioco di Zelda?", Cody, che è un grande fan dei videogiochi, ha risposto Ocarina of Time.
In seguito è arrivata la risposta di Stone Cold Steve Austin, che nonostante sia apparso in dozzine di videogiochi non è noto per giocarci; "No amico, Breath of the Wild."
30 seconds on the clock. Let's see how many questions @CodyRhodes can answer!— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 3, 2022
And don't forget to stream the latest episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions with The American Nightmare this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/MqyDi1Usfs
Cody Rhodes ha recentemente fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo aver co-fondato la AEW, All Elite Wrestling.
Un videogioco AEW è attualmente in sviluppo e dovrebbe intitolarsi AEW: Fight Forever.
Un report del mese scorso del sito web di wrestling Fightful Select ha affermato che il gioco AEW potrebbe essere lanciato a settembre.
Il videogioco del rivale emergente della WWE è sviluppato da Yuke's, lo studio giapponese precedentemente responsabile della serie WWE Smackdown / WWE 2K dal 2000 al 2018.
Fonte: VGC.