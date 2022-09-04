PlayStation Plus Premium, la lista completa dei giochi - Settembre 2022

PlayStation Plus Premium, la lista completa dei giochi - Settembre 2022Tutti i videogiochi disponibili nel PlayStation Plus Premium.
PlayStation Plus Premium è una versione rinnovata del servizio in abbonamento di Sony, che si sta trasformando in un servizio in stile Netflix che fornisce l'accesso a centinaia di giochi a un canone mensile fisso.
Il servizio copre tutte le console PlayStation, dalla PS1 originale alla PS5, oltre alla PSP e, grazie allo streaming, offre supporto per PS3.
Non c'è Gran Turismo, ad esempio - ma ci sono molti classici di tutte le generazioni da scoprire - da Jumping Flash!, Ape Escape e la serie Jak dei primi anni, fino a Demon's Souls, Returnal e Miles Morales su PS5.
Saranno disponibili anche giochi di terze parti, incluso l'accesso a una versione "dedicata" dell'Abbonamento Ubisoft+.
Ecco l'elenco dei giochi PlayStation Plus Premium. I nuovi giochi Extra/Premium saranno disponibili a metà mese, mentre i giochi di livello Essential saranno disponibili il primo martedì del mese.
Quali giochi arrivano su PS Plus a settembre?
Ecco la lista completa dei videogiochi confermati in arrivo su PS Plus Premium a settembre:
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4 and PS5, added September 20th, 2022)
- Assassin's Creed Oranges (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Deathloop (PS5, added September 20th, 2022)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 (PS4 and PS5, added September 20th, 2022)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Rayman Legends (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Scott Pilgrm vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4, added September 20th, 2022)
Parte dell'offerta Essential:
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4, PS Plus Essential, add to library between 6th September to 3rd October)
- Need for Speed Heat (PS4, PS Plus Essential, add to library between 6th September to 3rd October)
- Toem (PS5, PS Plus Essential, add to library between 6th September to 3rd October)
Classici per PS Plus Premium:
- Bentley's Hackpack (PS3, added September 20th, 2022)
- Kingdom of Paradise (PSP, added September 20th, 2022)
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3, added September 20th, 2022)
- Syphon Filter (PS1, added September 20th, 2022)
- The Sly Collection (PS3, added September 20th, 2022)
- Toy Story 3 (PSP, added September 20th, 2022)
Altri titoli diventeranno disponibili a metà del mese.
Giochi PS5
Ecco i giochi PS5 per Premium ed Extra:
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (added September 20th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corza Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Bugsnax (added August 16th, 2022)
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- CrisTales
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Dead by Daylight (added August 16th, 2022)
- Deathloop (added September 20th, 2022)
- Demon's Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Foreclosed
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (added July 19th, 2022)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Human: Fall Flat
- I Am Dead
- KeyWe
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers (added July 19th, 2022)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Metro Exodus (added August 16th, 2022)
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 (added September 20th, 2022)
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Returnal
- Ride 4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (added July 19th, 2022)
- Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- Toem (PS Essential available between 6th September to 3rd October)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (PS Plus Essential, add to library between 2nd August to 6th September 2022)
- Tour de France 2021
- Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalyse - Earthbound
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
Giochi PS4
Ecco i giochi PS4 disponibili con Extra e Premium:
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Velociox Ultimate Bundle
- Absolver: Downfall
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- ALIENATION
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (added September 20th, 2022)
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin's Creed Oranges (added September 20th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- AVICII Invector
- Bad North
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bugsnax (added August 16th, 2022)
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicory: A Colourful Tale (added September 20th, 2022)
- Chicken Police: Paint it Red
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds and Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead by Daylight (added August 16th, 2022)
- Dead Cells
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (added September 20th, 2022)
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace (added August 16th, 2022)
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (listed as 'PlayStation Plus - Ghost of Tsushima')
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- GOD OF WAR
- God of War III Remastered
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS Plus Essential available between 6th September to 3rd October)
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greedfall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jumanji The Video Game (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Leo's Fortune
- Little Big Workshop
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers (added July 19th, 2022)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro Exodus (added August 16th, 2022)
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness (added August 16th, 2022)
- Monopoly Plus (added August 16th, 2022)
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 (added September 20th, 2022)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount and Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Need for Speed Heat (PS Plus Essential available between 6th September to 3rd October)
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Party Hard
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project Cars
- Project Cars 2
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert: Rebooted (search for 'Bert')
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (added September 20th, 2022)
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rainbow Moon
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rayman Legends (added September 20th, 2022)
- ReadySet Heroes (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- RESOGUN
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition (added September 20th, 2022)
- Secret Neightbour
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora EX
- Skydrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soul Calibur 6
- Sound Park The Factured But Whole
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (added September 20th, 2022)
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- STRIDER
- Sundered Eldritch Edition
- Super Star Wars
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Raven Remastered
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (added August 16th, 2022)
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials of Mana (added August 16th, 2022)
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- UNO (added August 16th, 2022)
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Watch Dogs 2 (added September 20th, 2022)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 0 (added August 16th, 2022)
- Yakuza Kiwami (added August 16th, 2022)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (added August 16th, 2022)
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Giochi non disponibili in Europa:
- Akiba's Beat
- Back to Bed
- Carmageddon: Max Damage (US only)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie (US only)
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION (US only)
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (US only)
- Harvest Moon: One World (US only)
- JumpJet Rex (US only)
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Umbrella Corps (US only)
Giochi PS3
Ecco i giochi PS3 disponibili in cloud tramite abbonamento Premium:
- .detuned
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle vs Chess
- Bentley's Hackpack (added September 20th, 2022)
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Brink
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD (PS3)
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Critter Crunch
- Dark Mist
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Double Dragon Neon
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Echochrome
- Elefunk
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everybody's Golf
- Everybody's Golf: World Tour
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- G-Force
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War: Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee - The City God Case
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Learning with the PooYoos - Episode 1
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mars: War Logs
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Papo & Yo
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (also known as QForce)
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rotastic
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (added September 20th, 2022)
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Space Ace
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- STARWHAL
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix (listed as Puzzle Fighter HD)
- Syberia
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The Sly Collection (added September 20th, 2022)
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Two Worlds 2
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Wakeboarding HD
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- X BLADES
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
TItoli che "forse" non sono disponibili in Europa:
- AFRIKA™
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -
- Bang Bang Racing
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles
- Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- CRASH COMMANDO
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING
- Cuboid
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Danger Zone
- Dark Sector
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Demon's Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Enemy Front
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Fuel Overdose
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Sports Ski
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- inFAMOUS
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Last Rebellion
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Leo's Fortune (PS3)
- Machinarium (PS3)
- Majo to Hyakkihei
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- METAL SLUG 3
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- OKABU
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- Prismatic Solid
- Pure Farming 2018
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
- Resident Evil 6
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
- Sacred 3 Gold
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires
- Sanctum 2
- Shiki-tei
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Star Raiders
- StarDrone
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION
- The UnderGarden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toro to MorMori
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Warlords
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS
- Whispering Willows
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- Z/X
Giochi PS2
Ecco i titoli PS2 parte dell'abbonamento Premium:
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Fantavision
- Forbidden Siren
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak II (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak X (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
Giochi PS1
Ecco i titoli PS1 rinnovati che fanno parte di PS Plus Premium:
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Syphon Filter (added September 20th, 2022)
- Tekken 2
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Giochi PSP
C'è anche una lista di titoli PSP adattati e pensati come parte di PS Plus Premium:
- Echochrome
- Echoshift (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
- Kingdom of Paradise (added September 20th, 2022)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
- Super Stardust Portable (added June 23rd, 2022, only by searching at launch:)
- Toy Story 3 (added September 20th, 2022)
Giochi del Plus in arrivo nel 2022
Titoli confermati in arrivo nel 2022
- Dino Crisis (PS1 - teased in Asia
- Ridge Racer 2 (PSP - released in Asia
- Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PSP)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (TBC 2022)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (TBC 2022)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (TBC 2022)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Remastered (TBC 2022)
Demo di Gioco presenti su PS Plus
Ecco una lista dei trial, ovvero le demo disponibili su PS Plus:
- Biomutant (PS4)
- Crusader Kings III (PS5)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 and PS5)
- ELEX 2 (PS4 and PS5)
- Farming Simulator 22 (PS4 and PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 and PS5)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5)
- LEGO CITY Undercover (PS4)
- MotoGP 22 (PS4 and PS5)
- OlliOlli World (PS4 and PS5)
- SpellForce 3 Reforced (PS5)
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS4 and PS5)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
- WWE 2K22 (PS5)
Le ultime Release su PS Plus Premium / Extra
Agosto 2022:
- Bugsnax (PS4 and PS5, added August 16th, 2022)
- Dead by Daylight (PS4 and PS5, added August 16th, 2022)
- Everspace (added August 16th, 2022)
- Metro Exodus (PS4 and PS5, added August 16th, 2022)
- Monopoly Madness (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Monopoly Plus (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Trials of Mana (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- UNO (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Yakuza 0 (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Yakuza Kiwami (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4, added August 16th, 2022)
Luglio 2022:
- Stray (PS4 and PS5, added July 19th, 2022)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5, added July 19th, 2022)
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4 and PS5, added July 19th, 2022)
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5, added July 19th, 2022)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Jumanji The Video Game (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- ReadySet Heroes (PS4, added July 19th, 2022)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
- Echoshift (PSP, added July 19th, 2022)
PlayStation Plus, differenze di prezzo e abbonamenti
PlayStation Plus è disponibile in tre livelli, ampliando quella che era l'offerta di due giochi mensili "gratuiti" che abbiamo visto in passato (ora classificati come Essential) con un catalogo accessibile di giochi di più generazioni:
|Livello
|Vantaggi
|Prezzo
|Essential
|Stessi vantaggi della PlayStation Plus originale: due giochi mensili, sconti, archiviazione cloud, accesso multiplayer
|Europa: 8,99 € mensili / 24,99 € trimestrali / 59,99 € all'anno
|Extra
|Vantaggi di livello Essential - più catalogo di giochi per PS4 e PS5
|Europa: 13,99 € mensili / 39,99 € trimestrali / 99,99 € all'anno
|Premium
|Vantaggi essenziali e di livello Extra, oltre al catalogo PS1, PS2, PS3 e PSP, prove di gioco a tempo limitato
|Europa: 16,99 € mensili / 49,99 € trimestrali / 119,99 € all'anno
I nuovi giochi Essential saranno disponibili il primo martedì del mese e i giochi Extra/ Premium a metà mese.