Tokyo Game Show 2021 tra Xbox, Square Enix e SEGA, ecco il programma completo

A causa di una situazione sanitaria ancora problematica, anche quest'anno si terrà il Tokyo Game Show online. E come l'anno scorso, assumerà la forma di conferenze trasmesse online per diversi giorni. Dal 30 settembre al 3 ottobre prenderanno quindi la parola successivamente editori giapponesi e internazionali.

Tra questi sappiamo che presenzieranno Xbox, Square Enix, SEGA e Atlus, per citarne giusto alcune, ma il programma pubblicato in queste ore è senza dubbio ricco, pertanto sicuramente ci saranno notizie importanti che verranno svelate durante l'evento. Ad ogni modo, qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo al programma suddiviso per giorni.

Giovedì 30 settembre

Cerimonia di apertura del Tokyo Game Show 2021

Keynote : We'll always have games

GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special

KOF XV Special Program (SNK)

SK Telecom Game Show

It's Mealtime! Presentation

Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021

Konami con informazioni su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL e altri annunci di giochi

Spike Chunsoft TGS2021

D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live

TGS2021 Capcom Online Program

Yurukill Special!

Venerdì 1° ottobre

Evento ancora da definire

Sense of Wonder Night

NTTe-Sports

Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE

505 Games - nuovi annunci

Square Enix Presents TGS2021

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Level 5

SEGA/Atlus

Sabato 2 ottobre

Evento ancora da definire

Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE

Tencent Games

Japan Game Awards: 2021

Lilith Games Warpath

GungHo Online Entertainment

Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division

TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program

Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage (Konami)

DMM GAMES

Domenica 3 ottobre

Evento ancora da definire

New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts

Japan Electronics College

ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Japan Game Awards: 2021

110 Industries - nuovi giochi

NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM

GungHo Online Entertainment

UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program

AKRacing presents - AKTalking

Wright Flyer Studios

Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program

fingger

Gran Saga

Cerimonia di chiusura del Tokyo Game Show

Fonte: TGS2021