Tokyo Game Show 2021 tra Xbox, Square Enix e SEGA, ecco il programma completo
Cosa dobbiamo aspettarci dal Tokyo Game Show 2021?
A causa di una situazione sanitaria ancora problematica, anche quest'anno si terrà il Tokyo Game Show online. E come l'anno scorso, assumerà la forma di conferenze trasmesse online per diversi giorni. Dal 30 settembre al 3 ottobre prenderanno quindi la parola successivamente editori giapponesi e internazionali.
Tra questi sappiamo che presenzieranno Xbox, Square Enix, SEGA e Atlus, per citarne giusto alcune, ma il programma pubblicato in queste ore è senza dubbio ricco, pertanto sicuramente ci saranno notizie importanti che verranno svelate durante l'evento. Ad ogni modo, qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo al programma suddiviso per giorni.
Giovedì 30 settembre
- Cerimonia di apertura del Tokyo Game Show 2021
- Keynote : We'll always have games
- GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special
- KOF XV Special Program (SNK)
- SK Telecom Game Show
- It's Mealtime! Presentation
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021
- Konami con informazioni su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL e altri annunci di giochi
- Spike Chunsoft TGS2021
- D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live
- TGS2021 Capcom Online Program
- Yurukill Special!
Venerdì 1° ottobre
- Evento ancora da definire
- Sense of Wonder Night
- NTTe-Sports
- Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE
- 505 Games - nuovi annunci
- Square Enix Presents TGS2021
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Level 5
- SEGA/Atlus
Sabato 2 ottobre
- Evento ancora da definire
- Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE
- Tencent Games
- Japan Game Awards: 2021
- Lilith Games Warpath
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division
- TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program
- Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage (Konami)
- DMM GAMES
Domenica 3 ottobre
- Evento ancora da definire
- New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts
- Japan Electronics College
- ARC SYSTEM WORKS
- Japan Game Awards: 2021
- 110 Industries - nuovi giochi
- NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program
- AKRacing presents - AKTalking
- Wright Flyer Studios
- Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program
- fingger
- Gran Saga
- Cerimonia di chiusura del Tokyo Game Show
Fonte: TGS2021
