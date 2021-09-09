Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake annunciato! Sarà esclusiva PS5?

A sorpresa ecco il remake di Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 9 settembre 2021

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic è in arrivo su PlayStation 5 e sembrerebbe un'esclusiva. A dir la verità bisognerebbe aspettare ulteriori info, ma se così fosse, Sony si porterebbe a casa il remake di un titolo che ha fatto la storia degli RPG. Non se ne occupa Bioware e questo potrebbe avere un impatto sul lato artistico, che sarà ovviamente rinnovato.

