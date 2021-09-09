Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arriva su PS5 ma soprattutto su PC!
Debutta su PC Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Il PlayStation Showcase di oggi segna anche il debutto di Nathan Drake su PC, con Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, un pack che contiene Uncharted 4 e il DLC L'Eredità Perduta, in versione aggiornata tecnicamente. Ovviamente, arriverà anche PlayStation 5.
4K, 60FPS e forse una punta di ray-tracing saranno a disposizione della nuova generazione di console Sony e a chi è fortunato ad avere una scheda video come si deve. Arriverà a inizio 2022.
Commenti (1)