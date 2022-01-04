DriveClub e oltre: l'ex director Paul Rustchynsky annuncerà il suo nuovo gioco quest'anno
Cosa dobbiamo aspettarci dal director di DriveClub?
Sebbene Evolution Studios non ci sia più, l'ex director di DriveClub e Onrush Paul Rustchynsky è stato lo stesso impegnato.
Come parte di Avalanche Studios Group, Rustchynsky ha aperto un nuovo studio a Liverpool l'anno scorso e sta pianificando di annunciare il suo prossimo gioco nel 2022.
Tuttavia, i fan di DriveClub, MotorStorm e Onrush dovrebbero ridimensionare le loro aspettative. Rustchynsky ha confermato in un recente tweet che non sta lavorando a un gioco di corse.
"Mi dispiace, nessun sequel di DriveClub, nessun successore di MotorStorm o di Onrush." Inoltre, il nuovo progetto è qualcosa di "molto diverso da tutto ciò su cui ho lavorato prima".
In 2021 we (Avalanche Studios Group) opened a new studio in Liverpool, an exciting moment for me having achieved one of my career goals ?— Paul Rustchynsky (@Rushy33) January 1, 2022
In 2022 we'll get to announce the game we've been working on for the past year ? pic.twitter.com/fh5gLNayJm
We're working on another new IP that's yet to be announced. There are more projects being worked on at Avalanche than most people would expect!— Paul Rustchynsky (@Rushy33) January 1, 2022
To set some expectations, I'm not working on a racing game.— Paul Rustchynsky (@Rushy33) January 2, 2022
So sorry, no DRIVECLUB sequel, MotorStorm successor or ONRUSH offshoot.
This is something very different to anything I've worked on before. https://t.co/uHvZ6DHkI3
Avalanche Studios Group è anche impegnato a lavorare su Contraband, un titolo cooperativo open world pubblicato da Xbox Game Studios in esclusiva per Xbox Series X/S e PC. Attualmente ha più di 150 persone che lavorano al progetto, anche se una finestra di lancio deve ancora essere confermata.
Fonte: Gamingbolt.
