DriveClub e oltre: l'ex director Paul Rustchynsky annuncerà il suo nuovo gioco quest'anno

Cosa dobbiamo aspettarci dal director di DriveClub?

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Sebbene Evolution Studios non ci sia più, l'ex director di DriveClub e Onrush Paul Rustchynsky è stato lo stesso impegnato.

Come parte di Avalanche Studios Group, Rustchynsky ha aperto un nuovo studio a Liverpool l'anno scorso e sta pianificando di annunciare il suo prossimo gioco nel 2022.

Tuttavia, i fan di DriveClub, MotorStorm e Onrush dovrebbero ridimensionare le loro aspettative. Rustchynsky ha confermato in un recente tweet che non sta lavorando a un gioco di corse.

"Mi dispiace, nessun sequel di DriveClub, nessun successore di MotorStorm o di Onrush." Inoltre, il nuovo progetto è qualcosa di "molto diverso da tutto ciò su cui ho lavorato prima".

Avalanche Studios Group è anche impegnato a lavorare su Contraband, un titolo cooperativo open world pubblicato da Xbox Game Studios in esclusiva per Xbox Series X/S e PC. Attualmente ha più di 150 persone che lavorano al progetto, anche se una finestra di lancio deve ancora essere confermata.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Giochi trattati in questo articolo

DriveClub

MotorStorm

Onrush

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

PS5 riceverà presto il supporto al VRR con un aggiornamento firmware secondo un report

Novità in arrivo per PS5?

15

Xbox Game Pass, svelati i giochi in arrivo a gennaio per tutti gli abbonati

Nuova carrellata di titoli per Xbox Game Pass.

8

PS5 e Nintendo Switch donate dall'ex star NBA Shaquille O'Neal ai bambini bisognosi

Un gesto davvero bellissimo.

3

PS5 e Xbox Series X/S un anno dopo: le console next-gen hanno soddisfatto le aspettative? Risponde Digital Foundry

PS5 e Xbox Series X/S hanno centrato l'obiettivo?

2

PS5: Sony presenta ufficialmente PSVR 2, ecco dettagli e caratteristiche tecniche

La realtà virtuale per PS5.

Articoli correlati...

Metaverso è vero boom! Più di $100 milioni spesi in terre virtuali in appena una settimana

Il futuro tra Metaverso e terre virtuali.

18

Xbox console portatile basata sul cloud gaming? Un report conferma il lavoro su diversi prototipi

Compaiono alcune indiscrezioni su Xbox.

3

GameStop USA è incubo Natale per i dipendenti? Si parla di paghe bloccate, turni massacranti e molto altro

GameStop USA nel caos?

11

The Elder Scrolls VI sarà esclusiva Xbox, parla Phil Spencer

L'intervista al boss di Xbox lascia intendere l'esclusività di The Elder Scrolls VI.

40

Activision Blizzard: 'a un colloquio mi chiesero se mi piacesse essere penetrata e quando era stata l'ultima volta'

La terribile testimonianza di una esperta di cybersecurity.

107

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza