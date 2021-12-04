'PlayStation Game Pass sarà anche su PC'

Il "Game Pass" di PlayStation sarà su PC per una insider sempre più credibile.

News di Andrea Sergnese, Redattore
Aggiornato il 4 dicembre 2021

Come il "vero" Game Pass, sembra che anche la controparte di Sony si stia preparando a un approdo su PC. È quanto suggerito (già dal 15 novembre, in realtà) dalla leaker Tiffany Treadmore, secondo cui Sony stava per competere direttamente anche con Steam.

"Anche il PC sarà incluso nel progetto, più tardi. Devono avere un modo di competere direttamente con Xbox su PC, dove c'è un'enorme possibilità di crescita", scrive la camgirl tra i suoi tweet più recenti.

La strategia sarebbe sensata, dal momento che il PS Now verrebbe effettivamente trasformato in "Spartacus", ma resta da vedere in che modo prenderà forma. Un launcher ufficiale di Playstation su PC sembra un'opzione quotata, ma non ci sono ancora molti pretesti per crearne uno viste le tutto sommato poche esclusive presenti sulla piattaforma. Il tweet, però, recita testualmente "più tardi": potrebbe significare che nel corso del 2022 vedremo sempre più esclusive Playstation approdare su PC in modo da giustificare, più avanti, il launcher? A voi la parola.

