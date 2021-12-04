'PlayStation Game Pass sarà anche su PC'

Come il "vero" Game Pass, sembra che anche la controparte di Sony si stia preparando a un approdo su PC. È quanto suggerito (già dal 15 novembre, in realtà) dalla leaker Tiffany Treadmore, secondo cui Sony stava per competere direttamente anche con Steam.

"Anche il PC sarà incluso nel progetto, più tardi. Devono avere un modo di competere direttamente con Xbox su PC, dove c'è un'enorme possibilità di crescita", scrive la camgirl tra i suoi tweet più recenti.

PC will be part of this, falling later in the year. There needs to be a way to directly compete with Xbox on PC, where there is a massive amount of growth. https://t.co/nrZE21Pm8z — Tiffany Treadmore & Dov Grey (@Hotgirlvideos69) December 3, 2021

La strategia sarebbe sensata, dal momento che il PS Now verrebbe effettivamente trasformato in "Spartacus", ma resta da vedere in che modo prenderà forma. Un launcher ufficiale di Playstation su PC sembra un'opzione quotata, ma non ci sono ancora molti pretesti per crearne uno viste le tutto sommato poche esclusive presenti sulla piattaforma. Il tweet, però, recita testualmente "più tardi": potrebbe significare che nel corso del 2022 vedremo sempre più esclusive Playstation approdare su PC in modo da giustificare, più avanti, il launcher? A voi la parola.

Fonte: Twitter