'PlayStation Studios lancerà presto alcuni giochi su PC al day one'

Dopo il lancio di God of War su PC, in molti si chiedono se PlayStation lancerà mai i suoi giochi esclusivi anche su PC al day one.

A tal proposito, è ora intervenuto il noto analista Benji Sales, il quale ha detto su Twitter che, probabilmente, Sony presto deciderà di lanciare le proprie esclusive su PC al day one.

"Penso che probabilmente vedremo presto il lancio di alcuni titoli PlayStation Studios al Day 1 su PC", afferma l'analista.

"Non mi aspetto ancora che questa sia la strategia su tutta la linea per tutti i contenuti first party, ma molti dei messaggi di Sony nell'ultima settimana indicano che accadrà prima o poi".

I think it's likely we see some PlayStation Studios launches Day 1 on PC soon



I still don't expect that to be the strategy across the board for all 1st party content but a lot of the messaging from Sony in the last week is pointing towards it happening sooner rather than later — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 2, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

In un altro Tweet, l'analista afferma che "Sony ha fissato obiettivi molto ambiziosi per la crescita del software first party. Il lancio di 10 giochi live service entro marzo 2026. La crescita di giochi e franchise oltre le console PlayStation. Notate che God of War e altri giochi su PC sono stati un grande successo".

Infine, Benji Sales afferma che tra gli obiettivi di Sony c'è il "raddoppio delle entrate dei giochi first party entro l'anno fiscale 2025".

Sony has laid out very ambitious goals for 1st Party Software Growth



? Launch 10 Live Service Games by March 2026

? Grow Games and Franchises beyond just PlayStation Consoles. Note that God of War and others on PC has been a big success

? Double 1st party game revenue by FY25 pic.twitter.com/ScOtuu4mMk — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 2, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Per l'analista questi sono chiari segnali che suggeriscono il possibile lancio delle esclusive al day one anche su PC.

Fonte: Twitter 1 - Twitter 2.