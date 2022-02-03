'PlayStation Studios lancerà presto alcuni giochi su PC al day one'

Un noto analista parla dei possibili piani di Sony per i titoli di PlayStation Studios.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Dopo il lancio di God of War su PC, in molti si chiedono se PlayStation lancerà mai i suoi giochi esclusivi anche su PC al day one.

A tal proposito, è ora intervenuto il noto analista Benji Sales, il quale ha detto su Twitter che, probabilmente, Sony presto deciderà di lanciare le proprie esclusive su PC al day one.

"Penso che probabilmente vedremo presto il lancio di alcuni titoli PlayStation Studios al Day 1 su PC", afferma l'analista.

"Non mi aspetto ancora che questa sia la strategia su tutta la linea per tutti i contenuti first party, ma molti dei messaggi di Sony nell'ultima settimana indicano che accadrà prima o poi".

In un altro Tweet, l'analista afferma che "Sony ha fissato obiettivi molto ambiziosi per la crescita del software first party. Il lancio di 10 giochi live service entro marzo 2026. La crescita di giochi e franchise oltre le console PlayStation. Notate che God of War e altri giochi su PC sono stati un grande successo".

Infine, Benji Sales afferma che tra gli obiettivi di Sony c'è il "raddoppio delle entrate dei giochi first party entro l'anno fiscale 2025".

Per l'analista questi sono chiari segnali che suggeriscono il possibile lancio delle esclusive al day one anche su PC.

Fonte: Twitter 1 - Twitter 2.

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

