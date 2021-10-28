State of Play di PlayStation ha deluso diversi fan e molti si lamentano con Sony

L'ultimo State of Play di PlayStation non ha convinto.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 28 ottobre 2021

Ieri sera, PlayStation ha trasmesso il nuovo evento State of Play e, poco fa, vi abbiamo riportato tutti gli annunci e trailer rivelati allo show.

E proprio gli annunci dello State of Play hanno attirato le critiche da parte della community PlayStation. In sostanza, i giocatori sono rimasti delusi dallo show di Sony.

Nel video recap pubblicato sul canale YouTube di PlayStation, si contano al momento 732 like e ben 1169 dislike.

Nei commenti al video e su Twitter i fan hanno criticato l'evento, affermando che in seguito allo show c'è poco da riassumere.

Little Devil Inside, First Class Trouble e The King of Fighters XV sono solo alcuni dei titoli protagonisti del recente State of Play ma, a quanto pare, l'evento focalizzato sui giochi third party non ha soddisfatto i fan.

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: YouTube.

