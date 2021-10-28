State of Play di PlayStation ha deluso diversi fan e molti si lamentano con Sony

Ieri sera, PlayStation ha trasmesso il nuovo evento State of Play e, poco fa, vi abbiamo riportato tutti gli annunci e trailer rivelati allo show.

E proprio gli annunci dello State of Play hanno attirato le critiche da parte della community PlayStation. In sostanza, i giocatori sono rimasti delusi dallo show di Sony.

Nel video recap pubblicato sul canale YouTube di PlayStation, si contano al momento 732 like e ben 1169 dislike.

Nei commenti al video e su Twitter i fan hanno criticato l'evento, affermando che in seguito allo show c'è poco da riassumere.

If the communication, those I believe would have to know that it is the Playstation fans who are coming together to see these events at this point,@sidshuman , or whoever is inside lives away from people, something is very, very wrong with the communication on Playstation. pic.twitter.com/oGr6TsrmS7 — marcos dopazo (@vanfanel340) October 28, 2021

Catch up on what? You showed nothing. Literally nothing. — SuperSaiyan3985 (@SuperSaiyan3985) October 28, 2021

Little Devil Inside, First Class Trouble e The King of Fighters XV sono solo alcuni dei titoli protagonisti del recente State of Play ma, a quanto pare, l'evento focalizzato sui giochi third party non ha soddisfatto i fan.

Che ne pensate?

Fonte: YouTube.