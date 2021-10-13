The Last of Us di HBO ci mostra da vicino il Joel di Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us di HBO sta andando avanti con le riprese e una nuova foto dal set ci ha fornito un migliore sguardo alla star di The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal nei panni di Joel.

Pascal è stato avvistato nei panni del protagonista da Kristin Raworth (grazie, The Last of Us News) mentre entrava nel set del centro di Edmonton che rappresenta l'area di Boston del gioco.

Ulteriori foto del set sono apparse online negli ultimi giorni, mettendo in evidenza parte del lavoro svolto per far sembrare l'area il mondo post-apocalittico di The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal just hanging out at the legislature. pic.twitter.com/BHHxmTJMWz — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) October 13, 2021

Some more amazing shots from the set of #TheLastofUs. ?



? jefrosonic | Instagram pic.twitter.com/2hxuc6ulkF — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

.@TheNhehirYT got a good pic of the set of #TheLastofUs!



"I?m starting to wonder if it?ll be a night shoot. They have the big arri lights set up and it doesn?t look like anything has changed since I?ve been here" pic.twitter.com/tOPKkkx9L0 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

Il mese scorso, Naughty Dog ha pubblicato la prima foto ufficiale che mostra Joel ed Ellie anche se solo di spalle.

La co-protagonista di Game of Thrones Bella Ramsey interpreterà Ellie, mentre Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog sta co-sceneggiando la serie HBO e sarà il regista di alcuni episodi.

La prima stagione di The Last of Us dovrebbe avere 10 episodi. Non si sa ancora quando sarà trasmessa.

Fonte: Eurogamer.net.