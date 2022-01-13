The Last of Us e The Witcher 3 tra gli oltre 60 giochi bannati dagli streaming in Cina

Parlando del Paese con le normative più stringenti sull'industria dei giochi, la Cina è sempre stata in prima linea con le sue regole complicate. Una delle cose che ha peggiorato la situazione è stato l'intervento del governo. Di recente, almeno 60 giochi sono stati bannati per lo streaming live.

Lo ha annunciato direttamente il sito di streaming numero uno in Cina, Bilibili che ha dichiarato che il ministero della Cultura ha dato ordine di non mostrare giochi vietati come GTA V, Yakuza, H1Z1 e molti altri, che potete vedere nell'elenco completo qui di seguito:

H1Z1

World War Z

Left 4 Dead

Grand Theft Auto (GTA)

Paint the Town Red

Dead by Daylight

The Elder Scrolls

Battlefield 3 e 4

Yakuza Series

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

The Evil Within

Mortal Kombat

Friday the 13th: The Game

Sleeping Dogs

Kio's Adventure

Outlast

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Dead Space

Kantai Collection

Hearts of Iron

Surgeon Simulator

Agony

Doki Doki Literature Club!

Yandere Simulator

Dark Souls

The Last of Us

Senran Kagura

OVERKILL's The Walking Dead

Killing Floor

Devotion Detention

Fear the Night

Dead or Alive

Hitman

7 Days to Die

Judgment

Tomb Raider

Slendy Tubbies

Twilight Struggle

Slappy Ass

My Last Friday

Fire Extinguisher - The Flame of the Grill

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Story Mode)

World of Tanks

Age of History

Plague Inc.

Red Virus

Reversed Front

The Witcher 3

Fleet Combat 2

The Ruler of Nations Series

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Resident Evil 1, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 8

Back 4 Blood

Visage

Semua dating simulator

Fonte: GamesIndustry e 4Gamers