The Last of Us e The Witcher 3 tra gli oltre 60 giochi bannati dagli streaming in Cina

La lista è molto lunga.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Parlando del Paese con le normative più stringenti sull'industria dei giochi, la Cina è sempre stata in prima linea con le sue regole complicate. Una delle cose che ha peggiorato la situazione è stato l'intervento del governo. Di recente, almeno 60 giochi sono stati bannati per lo streaming live.

Lo ha annunciato direttamente il sito di streaming numero uno in Cina, Bilibili che ha dichiarato che il ministero della Cultura ha dato ordine di non mostrare giochi vietati come GTA V, Yakuza, H1Z1 e molti altri, che potete vedere nell'elenco completo qui di seguito:

  • H1Z1
  • World War Z
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Grand Theft Auto (GTA)
  • Paint the Town Red
  • Dead by Daylight
  • The Elder Scrolls
  • Battlefield 3 e 4
  • Yakuza Series
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • The Evil Within
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Sleeping Dogs
  • Kio's Adventure
  • Outlast
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Dead Space
  • Kantai Collection
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Surgeon Simulator
  • Agony
  • Doki Doki Literature Club!
  • Yandere Simulator
  • Dark Souls
  • The Last of Us
  • Senran Kagura
  • OVERKILL's The Walking Dead
  • Killing Floor
  • Devotion Detention
  • Fear the Night
  • Dead or Alive
  • Hitman
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Judgment
  • Tomb Raider
  • Slendy Tubbies
  • Twilight Struggle
  • Slappy Ass
  • My Last Friday
  • Fire Extinguisher - The Flame of the Grill
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Story Mode)
  • World of Tanks
  • Age of History
  • Plague Inc.
  • Red Virus
  • Reversed Front
  • The Witcher 3
  • Fleet Combat 2
  • The Ruler of Nations Series
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Resident Evil 1, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 8
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Visage
  • Semua dating simulator

Fonte: GamesIndustry e 4Gamers

