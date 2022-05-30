Final Fantasy XVI rimane il gioco più atteso dai giapponesi ma attenzione a Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Final Fantasy XVI rimane il gioco più atteso dai giapponesi ma attenzione a Xenoblade Chronicles 3Lista che si aggiorna ma Final Fantasy XVI resta in vetta.
Il pubblico giapponese sembra desiderare ardentemente in nuovo Final Fantasy XVI, che vedremo probabilmente in uno dei prossimi eventi. Famitsu ha pubblicato la nuova classifica dei titoli più attesi dal pubblico del sol levante, con prima posizione che però, rimane invariata. Eccola:
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 504 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 419 votes
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 403 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 392 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 376 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 334 votes
- [NSW] Live A Live – 257 votes
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 219 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 207 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 196 votes
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 148 votes
- [NSW] Anonymous;Code – 127 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 119 votes
- [PS4] Witch of the Holy Night – 117 votes
- [NSW] Metal Max: Wild West – 108 votes
- [PS4] Anonymous;Code – 106 votes
- [PS5] Soul Hackers 2 – 103 votes
- [PS4] Soul Hackers 2 – 101 votes
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – CRIMSON SiN – 90 votes
- [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League – 85 votes
- [PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline – 83 votes
- [PS4] Star Ocean 6 – 82 votes
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline – 80 votes
- [NSW] Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – 64 votes
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 60 votes
- [PS4] EVE ghost enemies – 58 votes
- [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – CRIMSON SiN – 56 votes
- [PS5] Star Ocean 6 – 55 votes
- [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 53 votes
- [PS4] 9 -nine- – 51 votes
Avanza invece Xenoblade Chronicles 3, che si avvicina inesorabilmente alle release finale. La classifica potrebbe drasticamente cambiare dopo il periodo infuocato di eventi in questo giugno.
Fonte: GoNintendo