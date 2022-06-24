Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

PlayStation Plus l'elenco dei giochi disponibili in Italia per i livelli Extra e Premium

Tanti titoli per gli abbonati al nuovo PlayStation Plus.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

Il rinnovato PlayStation Plus è arrivato anche qui in Italia, pertanto ora i giocatori saranno in grado di abbonarsi a tre livelli diversi che offrono ovviamente bonus e contenuti diversi. Ora un lungo elenco mostra i giochi che saranno disponibili per i livelli Extra e Premium.

Vale la pena tuttavia notare che alcuni dei giochi elencati nel sito ufficiale in realtà non sono disponibili nel nostro paese, pertanto vi invitiamo a verificarne l'effettiva disponibilità o meno. Ecco il grande elenco dei titoli disponibili.

Livello Extra e Premium - Giochi PS4 e PS5

  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • ALIENATION
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ash of Gods Redemption
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector
  • Bad North
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Concrete Genie
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  • Cris Tales (PS4)
  • Cris Tales (PS5)
  • Croixleur Sigma
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • DCL - The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Death Squared
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  • DEMON'S SOULS
  • Descenders (PS4)
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  • DOOM
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • Elex
  • Embr (PS4)
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • EVERSPACE
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • FLUSTER CLUCK
  • For Honor
  • Foreclosed (PS4)
  • Foreclosed (PS5)
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Gabbuchi
  • GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Gods will Fall
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Greedfall (PS4)
  • Greedfall (PS5)
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  • HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  • Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead (PS4)
  • I am Dead (PS5)
  • Indivisible
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  • John Wick Hex
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • JumpJet Rex
  • KeyWe (PS4)
  • KeyWe (PS5)
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • KNACK
  • Kona (PS4)
  • Kona (PS5)
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop (PS4)
  • Last Stop (PS5)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  • Left Alive: Day One Edition
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Leo's Fortune
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater (PS4)
  • Maneater (PS5)
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  • Masters of Anima
  • MATTERFALL
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2021 (PS4)
  • MXGP 2021 (PS5)
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4)
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads
  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux (PS4)
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  • Omega Quintet
  • Outer Wilds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
  • Party Hard
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Relicta
  • RESOGUN
  • RETURNAL
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 4 (PS4)
  • RIDE 4 (PS5)
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-TYPE FINAL 2
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Shenmue III
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sine Mora X
  • SkyDrift Infinity
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spitlings
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Artful Escape (PS4)
  • The Artful Escape (PS5)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Council - The Complete Season
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Tricky Towers
  • Tropico 5
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • TRON RUN/r
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Unturned
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
  • Werewolves Within
  • Whispering Willows
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
  • Wreckfest (PS4)
  • Wreckfest (PS5)
  • Wytchwood (PS4)
  • Wytchwood (PS5)
  • XCOM 2
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • 2Dark
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin

PlayStation Plus Premium - Giochi Classici PlayStation

  • Ape Escape
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Kurushi
  • Mr Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Resident Evil: Director's Cut
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 2
  • Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
  • Wild Arms
  • Worms Armageddon
  • Worms World Party

PlayStation 2

  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Chronicle
  • Everybody's Tennis
  • Fantavision
  • Forbidden Siren
  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
  • Jak 3
  • Jak II
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Kinetica
  • The Mark of Kri
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • Primal
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Star Wars Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Racer Revenge
  • War of the Monsters
  • Wild Arms 3

PSP

  • Echochrome

PlayStation Plus Premium - Giochi PS3 (solo in streaming)

  • AFRIKA
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
  • Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
  • Air Conflicts: Vietnam
  • Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • All Zombies Must Die!
  • Alone in the Dark: Inferno
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna - Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Arcana Heart 3 Love Max!!!!!
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Asura's Wrath
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy - Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
  • Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie - Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  • Battle Fantasia
  • Battle of Tiles EX
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • Bellator MMA Onslaught
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Bit.Trip Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Black Knight Sword
  • Bladestorm: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
  • Blood Knights
  • BloodRayne: Betrayal
  • Bolt
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Brink
  • Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Burn Zombie Burn!
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One Pack
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cars Mater-National Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
  • Chime Super Deluxe
  • Class of Heroes 2G
  • Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
  • Crash Commando
  • Critter Crunch
  • Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Cuboid
  • Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dark Mist
  • Dark Sector
  • Dark Void
  • The Darkness
  • The Darkness II
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Dead or Alive 5
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Deadliest Warrior: Legends
  • Deadliest Warrior: The Game
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • Demon's Souls
  • Derrick the Deathfin
  • .detuned
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
  • Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney·PIXAR Brave
  • Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
  • Divekick
  • Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
  • Dogfight 1942
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Dragon Fin Soup
  • Dragon's Lair
  • Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • Dynasty Warriors 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Earth Defense Force 2025
  • Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
  • Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome: Prelude
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Elefunk
  • Enemy Front
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
  • Escape Dead Island
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Eufloria
  • F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Frogger Returns
  • Fuel Overdose
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Genji: Days of the Blade
  • G-Force
  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
  • Go! Sports Ski
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II HD
  • God of War III Remastered
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton's Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
  • Heavy Rain
  • High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
  • Hoard
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hunted: The Demon's Forge
  • Hustle Kings
  • ibb & obb
  • Ico Classics HD
  • inFAMOUS
  • inFAMOUS 2
  • inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Judge Dee - The City God Case
  • JumpJet Rex
  • Karateka
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knytt Underground
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • Last Rebellion
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Leo's Fortune
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Lock's Quest
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lost Planet
  • Lost Planet 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Machinarium
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Majo to Hyakkihei
  • Mamorukun Curse!
  • Mars: War Logs
  • Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
  • Mega Man 9
  • Mega Man 2
  • Meikyu touro Legasista
  • Metal Slug 3
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • MX vs ATV: Alive
  • MX vs ATV: Untamed
  • Narco Terror
  • Ninja Gaiden 3
  • Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
  • Numblast
  • Okabu
  • Outcast - Second Contact
  • Papo & Yo
  • Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
  • Patapon Remastered
  • Patapon 2 Remastered
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Pid
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Pool Nation
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
  • Prismatic Solid
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Q*Bert: Rebooted
  • Quantom Theory
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
  • Rage
  • Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • rain
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
  • The Raven Remastered
  • Realms Of Ancient War
  • Record of Agarest War
  • Record of Agarest War 2
  • Record of Agarest War Zero
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds
  • Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Red Johnson's Chronicles
  • Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • Resistance 3
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retro/Grade
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rocket Knight
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rogue Warrior
  • Rotastic
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Rune Factory Oceans
  • Sacred 3 Gold
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saikyoshogi Gekisashi 13
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
  • Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version
  • Samurai Warriors 3 Empires
  • Samurai Warriors 4
  • Sanctum 2
  • Savage Moon
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Shatter
  • Shiki-tei
  • Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
  • Siren
  • Siren: Blood Curse
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Fighter
  • Skydive: Proximity Flight
  • SkyDrift
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Space Ace
  • Spelunker Collection
  • Spelunker HD
  • Split/Second: Velocity
  • Star Raiders
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
  • StarDrone
  • Starwhal
  • Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
  • Strider
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 4: Dangeresque 3: The Criminal Projective
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 5 - 8-Bit is Enough
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Super Star Wars
  • Super Stardust HD
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Syberia
  • Tales from Space: About a Blob
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Thunder Wolves
  • Tokyo Jungle
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
  • Toro to MorMori
  • Toukiden: Kiwami
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
  • Tron: Evolution
  • Truck Racer
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • The UnderGarden
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • Velocibox
  • VelocityUltra
  • Vessel
  • Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
  • Wakeboarding HD
  • Warlords
  • Warriors Orochi 3
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy
  • Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
  • Way of the Samurai 4 Plus
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • Whispering Willows
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • White Knight Chronicles II
  • WipEout: Omega Collection
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
  • Xblaze Code:Embryo
  • XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden 2
  • Z/X
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge

PlayStation Plus Premium - Versioni di prova

  • Biomutant
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • ELEX 2
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • LEGO CITY Undercover
  • MotoGP22
  • OlliOlli World
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • WWE 2K22

Fonte: PlayStation

Taggato come

Commenti

More News

Ultimi Articoli