Life is Strange: Remastered Collection rinviato al 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection sarà ora lanciato su tutte le piattaforme (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Stadia e Xbox) all'inizio del 2022.

Questo remaster aggiungerà il motion capture facciale e aggiornamenti per il motore e l'illuminazione all'originale Life is Strange e Before the Storm.

Il nuovo capitolo della serie Life is Strange True Colors è ancora sulla buona strada per arrivare il 10 settembre. Il publisher Square Enix ha rassicurato i fan, confermando che il suo DLC storia Wavelengths arriverà il 30 settembre.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

"A causa delle continue sfide della pandemia mondiale, vogliamo alleviare qualsiasi ulteriore pressione sul team di Life is Strange concedendo più tempo tra l'uscita di Life is Strange: True Colors e Life is Strange Remastered Collection", si legge in un messaggio del team di sviluppo.

Fonte: Eurogamer.net.